PUBG Mobile updates: Aton Esports claim PMPL Season 2 LATAM crown, Furious Gaming qualifies for PMGC 2021

The finals of Season 2 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) LATAM recently ended. The finals featured a total of 16 teams who battled it out for a prize pool of USD 50,000.

After 18 matches, the dominant Aton Esports emerged as the competition's winners, winning by over 60 points. The team garnered 233 points with 95 kills, securing four Chicken Dinners. They were awarded USD 10,000 for their top-place finish.

Furious Gaming, a well-known name in the PUBG Mobile LATAM scene, secured second place with 171 points and 77 kills. They took home a cash prize of USD 7,000 from the finals, having earlier finished 4th during the League Stage.

Through a series of consistent performances across the two seasons of PMPL LATAM, Furious Gaming became the first team from Latin America to qualify for the PMGC 2021. They had the most PMGC points, i.e., 1167, across the two seasons.

The side beat the second-placed Buluc Chabtan in the PMGC race by just 19 points.

PMPL Season 2 LATAM overall standings

Overall standings of the PMPL LATAM Finals (top eight)

The Mexican squad Fraternity captured third place in the finals, playing consistently throughout the 18 matches to secure 169 points with 77 kills. They received the third-place prize money of USD 4,000.

Earlier, at the end of the League Stage, 16 teams out of the competing 20 had qualified for the finals after battling it out for three weeks.

The top five teams have qualified for PMPL Americas Championship S2

The top five sides from the PMPL Season 2 LATAM Finals also qualified for the upcoming PMPL Americas Championship Season 2. The competition will feature 16 teams, and along with teams from the LATAM region, other participants will include sides from North America and Brazil.

Buluc Chabtan and Team Queso also played quite well to secure the 4th and the 5th spots. The former had earlier won the League Stage of the event but fell short in the finals, failing to qualify for the PMGC.

On the other hand, Team Queso had a horrendous run in the League Stage, finishing 12th. However, come the finals, the team held its nerve and, as a result of previous experience of competing under pressure, qualified for the Americas Championship with a decent finish.

Royals of War and Estorm Gaming, two sides who had done quite well in the League Stage, failed to emulate the same success in the finals. In fact, the latter was unable to gain any momentum and finished at the last place in the finals with just 88 points.

Edited by Ravi Iyer