PUBG Mobile update: Xset wins PMPL Season 2 North America, Ghost Gaming qualifies for PMGC 2021

Xset has been crowned champion of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 2 North America. The finals was a fascinating spectacle not only for the players but also for the fans, who witnessed daily changes in rankings.

The top 16 teams from North America gave it their all over three days for the title and a 150K USD prize pool. The top five teams from the finals also qualified for the Americas Championship Season 2.

As for the standings, Xset maintained their lead and finished in pole position with 100 kill points and 218 overall points. Following them was Knights, who had an average start to the finals but made a comeback to claim second place. They scored 212 points and had the most Chicken Dinners.

League champion Nova Esports grabbed third place with 186 points, while fan-favorite Ghost Gaming had a poor tournament, coming 11th.

PMPL S2 North America Finals Day 3 match standings

Overall standings of PMPL S2 North America Finals (top eight)

Syndicate and Nova Esports won the first and fourth matches of the day on Erangel, with 13 and 10 kills, respectively.

The second and fifth games, played on the desert map of Miramar, were won by Xset and Ogilvy with 13 and two frags, respectively.

Mezexis Esports NA won the third match with 11 frags, while Knights claimed the tournament's final game with a whopping 16 frags.

Overall standings of PMPL S2 North America Finals (bottom eight)

Teams qualified for the Americas Championship Season 2

XSet Knights (Invited as defending champion) Nova Esports NA Syndicate 19 Esports Mezexis Esports NA

Road to PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021

Although Ghost Gaming had a bad tournament, they have qualified for the PMGC 2021. Their performance in the PMPL S1 and League Stage propelled their qualification.

It was not easy for Nova Esports to qualify due to their ordinary finals performance, but they managed to cut the massive points gap.

This was a well-fought battle over three days that saw the new North American champion crowned. Ghost Gaming's sudden decline disappointed the fans, but they will hope the team can return stronger in the future.

