PMPL Season 2 North America finals: Qualified teams, schedule, and more

The Grand Finals of the PMPL Season 2 NA will begin on October 29
The Grand Finals of the PMPL Season 2 NA will begin on October 29
Modified Oct 26, 2021 12:48 PM IST
News

The three-week-long League Stages of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 2 North America concluded recently.

Nova Esports NA emerged as the league topper with their consistent gameplay. The addition of two new players, Yi and Ydd, from the Chinese region also propagated their chances of winning.

These players have been part of Nova's star-studded lineup in China and competed in some of the toughest tournaments, like PEL.

We are #PMPLNA League Stage Winners! 🥇Next step: #PMPL North America Finals Memory l Xifan l Rinnn l Y1 l Yddd
#NOVASTRONG #PUBGMOBILE https://t.co/kLv700iujW

In second place was 19Esports. The team has a few experienced players like Juicy and Karnage, and they used that in their favor.

Defending champion Ghost Gaming missed out on the top spot this time. However, they were not far behind and secured third place.

Knights, the current Americas champion, took fourth place while Xset dropped to fifth place until the final week.

THE RESULTS ARE IN! These are the 16 teams that have qualified for the PMPL NA S2 Finals. 👑🔥@NovaEsportsTeam maintained their #1 position, and despite not qualifying for the 3rd SW, the bottom teams were unable to pass @UYU and they have qualified!#PUBGMOBILE #PMPLNA #PMPL https://t.co/heDprPTg1W

Qualified teams for the PMPL S2 NA finals

  1. Nova Esports NA
  2. 19Esports
  3. Ghost Gaming
  4. Knights
  5. X Set
  6. The Panthers
  7. Ogilvy
  8. Btown Esports
  9. Mezexis Esports NA
  10. Syndicate
  11. Lazrus
  12. Pro Era
  13. WallStreet Bets
  14. The Illuminati
  15. Uyu
  16. Boring Protocol

Teams that failed to qualify

  1. Dope Esports LLC
  2. The Hitlist
  3. Yo
  4. PassionFruit Esports (disqualified due to rule break)

The finals will take place this weekend, from October 29 to October 31. The top five teams will qualify for the PMPL Season 2 Americas Championship.

Road to PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021

Ghost Gaming leads the PMGC standings with 1170 points. However, Nova has bridged the gap and is now at 1038 points.

The finals will decide which team from NA will get a direct entry to the PMGC 2021. However, all the sides will get another chance through the Americas Championship Season 2, from which the top seven will qualify for the biggest PUBG Mobile event of the year.

The #PMGC2021 goes live from Nov. 30th & will have a truly Global Finals! 🔥The entire event will be broadcasted exclusively on YouTube platform via our PUBG MOBILE Esports Official Channels. OnePlus is the official smartphone partner of the #PMGC2021.#PUBGMOBILE #PMGC https://t.co/K3Fna77hDW

Prize pool and streaming details

The tournament consists of a total prize pool of 150K USD and will be streamed on the Facebook/YouTube/Twitch channels of PUBG Mobile Esports from 7 pm EST.

The finals will be an exciting event for fans. Teams will also vie for five berths in the Americas Championship in addition to the trophy and prize pool.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
