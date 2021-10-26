PMPL Season 2 North America finals: Qualified teams, schedule, and more

The three-week-long League Stages of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 2 North America concluded recently.

Nova Esports NA emerged as the league topper with their consistent gameplay. The addition of two new players, Yi and Ydd, from the Chinese region also propagated their chances of winning.

These players have been part of Nova's star-studded lineup in China and competed in some of the toughest tournaments, like PEL.

In second place was 19Esports. The team has a few experienced players like Juicy and Karnage, and they used that in their favor.

Defending champion Ghost Gaming missed out on the top spot this time. However, they were not far behind and secured third place.

Knights, the current Americas champion, took fourth place while Xset dropped to fifth place until the final week.

Qualified teams for the PMPL S2 NA finals

Nova Esports NA 19Esports Ghost Gaming Knights X Set The Panthers Ogilvy Btown Esports Mezexis Esports NA Syndicate Lazrus Pro Era WallStreet Bets The Illuminati Uyu Boring Protocol

Teams that failed to qualify

Dope Esports LLC The Hitlist Yo PassionFruit Esports (disqualified due to rule break)

The finals will take place this weekend, from October 29 to October 31. The top five teams will qualify for the PMPL Season 2 Americas Championship.

Road to PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021

Ghost Gaming leads the PMGC standings with 1170 points. However, Nova has bridged the gap and is now at 1038 points.

The finals will decide which team from NA will get a direct entry to the PMGC 2021. However, all the sides will get another chance through the Americas Championship Season 2, from which the top seven will qualify for the biggest PUBG Mobile event of the year.

Prize pool and streaming details

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The tournament consists of a total prize pool of 150K USD and will be streamed on the Facebook/YouTube/Twitch channels of PUBG Mobile Esports from 7 pm EST.

The finals will be an exciting event for fans. Teams will also vie for five berths in the Americas Championship in addition to the trophy and prize pool.

Edited by Ravi Iyer