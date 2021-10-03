PUBG Mobile Pro League: North America Season 2 - teams, schedule, where to watch, and more

The ultimate PUBG Mobile tournament for the North American region is starting soon. Tencent has announced the start of the second season of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): North America on October 5, 2021. The four-week-long tournament will follow the format of League stages and Finals, and will conclude on October 31.

Twelve teams have been invited from the first season of PMPL Americas, while eight teams have qualified through PMCO: North America.

PUBG Mobile Pro League North America S2 groups (Image via PUBG Mobile)

During the week, Tuesday and Wednesday, each of the 20 teams will compete for a weekend final spot. The Super Weekend will be played on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with 16 best teams of the week competing in it. The Super Weekend determines the overall standing of teams by the points they earn.

The top 16 teams from the league stages will move on to the finals, which will take place from October 29 to October 31.

Teams participating in PUBG Mobile Pro League: North America Season 2

Group A:

1. Ghost Gaming

2. The Illuminati

3. Boring Protocol

4. Ogilvy

Group B:

1. Knights

2. XSET

3. The Hitlist

4. GODSENT

Group C:

1. 19esports

2. Nova Esports NA

3. Mezexis eSports NA

4. Team BTOWN

Group D:

1. PassionFruit Esports

2. The Panthers

3. Yo

4. Wall Street Bets

Group E:

1. Lazarus

2. Syndicate

3. Pro Era

4. Dope Esports LLC

Prize pool and streaming platforms:

The prize pool for the tournament is $150,000 USD. Each team participating in the league will receive $2,500 USD as a participation fee, while the chicken dinners in SW will yield $1,000 USD. Teams that win the finals will receive $10,000 USD, and the MVP will receive $1,000 USD.

The tournament will be streamed on official Facebook/Youtube/Twitch channels of PUBG Mobile Esports at 7 PM EST.

The defending champion, Ghost Gaming, will be the one to watch out for. The team is leading the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 overall-points table by more than 164 points, over second-place Nova Esports NA.

However, the gap can be covered, since over 50 games will be played in this season. PMPL Americas Championship winner Knights also has a good chance at this event.

Rookie teams like Team BTOWN and Ogilvy will be trying to make a name for themselves at the tournament. BTOWN already displayed its skill as the team dominated the PMCO NA Finals, and was the only one to surpass 200 points.

