PUBG Mobile: Knights claim PMPL Americas Championship crown

After four days of exciting action, Knights from North America emerged as the undisputed champion of the PMPL Season 1 Americas Championship.

PMPL Americas Championship recap

Knights took a total of eight Chicken Dinners to finish with 149 kills and 331 points. They were followed by Ghost Gaming, who took 117 kills with 241 points.

INTZ surprised everyone to finish in third place without any Chicken Dinners, accumulating 87 frags and 229 points. The fan-favorite from South America, Team Queso, and Alpha 7 Esports finished fourth and fifth, with 212 and 210 points each.

B4 Esports, trailing in the last position till day 3, secured eighth place.

Koops was the MVP of PMPL Americas championship

Koops from Knights was awarded the MVP title, along with a $2000 prize reward. He inflicted average damage of 512, followed by an average kill count of 3.17 and a survival time of 20 minutes 32 seconds.

The tournament's final day started with Ghost Gaming winning the first match on the classic map of Erangel with 13 kills, followed by Knights with nine frags. B4 Esports was eliminated early, but they took nine kills in the match.

The second game on the desert map of Miramar saw a victory for Estorm Gaming with 12 frags, followed by INTZ with seven frags. Influence Rage got eliminated early, but they played aggressively to claim seven kills.

Knights emerged victorious in the third match of Sanhok with 12 eliminations. Influence Rage secured second place with six kills, followed by INTZ with eight frags.

The fourth game, in Erangel, was claimed by LATAM champions Team Queso, who registered ten frags. However, B4 Esports played aggressively to grab 12 frags, followed by INTZ with nine eliminations.

Knights again clinched in the fifth match of Miramar with ten kills. They were followed by Lazarus and Boca Juniors with nine and seven frags each.

The sixth and final game was won by B4 Esports with 11 frags, followed by Team Queso and Estorm Gaming with six kills each.

Knights took home $40,000 in prize money, while Ghost Gaming got $28,000, and INTZ also took home $18,000.

