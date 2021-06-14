PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas championship: Teams, schedule, viewers reward, and where to watch

The first-ever PUBG Mobile Pro League Championship of the Americas region is commencing from June 17th.

A total of 16 teams from three American regions (North America, Brazil, and LATAM) will battle it out over four days to determine the ultimate champion.

The PMPL Americas boasts a massive prize pool of $150,000 and a total of twenty-four matches that will be played across three maps.

PMPL Americas Championship teams

1) Top five teams from the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 1 North America

2) Top five teams from the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 1 Brazil

3) Top five teams from the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 1 LATAM

The Unnamed is directly invited to the tournament since they were the second-best team after Loops Esports (disqualified from all PUBG Mobile tournaments until July 10th) at the PMPL Americas Fall Split 2020.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas Championship teams by region

Ghost Gaming (North America)

19 Esports (North America)

Knights (North America)

PassionFruit Esports (North America)

Lazarus (North America)

Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil)

B4 Esports (Brazil)

Influence Rage (Brazil)

Irmaos Metralha (Brazil)

INTZ Brazil (Brazil)

Team Queso (LATAM

Furious Gaming (LATAM)

Estorm Gaming (LATAM)

Isurus Gaming (LATAM)

Boca Juniors Gaming (LATAM)

The Unnamed (Invited)

Where to watch and viewer rewards

The tournament will be broadcast on the PUBG Mobile Esports Brasil/LATAM Official YouTube/Facebook/Twitch and Nimo Tv accounts from 4:30 AM IST.

Fans who will tune in from June 17th to June 20th can win the following rewards:

The Pro League label at 50K viewers

Surprise crate at 70K viewers

Permanent Pro League T-shirt at 100K viewers

Fans can collect these rewards in-game from June 21st to June 24th.

It will be exciting to see how the three titans, i.e., Ghost Gaming, Alpha 7 Esports, and Team Queso, fare against each other. They will also face stiff competition from other pros as well as modern amateur teams.

