PUBG Mobile: Team Queso crowned PMPL Season 1 LATAM champions

The first-ever PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) for the LATAM region concluded with fan-favorites Team Queso emerging as champions.

The PMPL Season 1 LATAM started on April 27th and was played in two stages:

League Stages: The three-week league stages commenced on April 27th and concluded on May 16th, with Mexican team Ventrue Inc emerging as champions.

Finals: Team Queso won the three-day finals held from 21st to May 23rd, and fragger Nitsu was awarded the MVP title for this PMPL event finals. He was also awarded $5000 in reward money.

The top five teams from the tournament also qualified for the PUBG Mobile Pro League: Americas Championship 2021, scheduled for June 17th to 20th.

The teams who qualified for the PMPL: Americas Championship S3 are:

Team Queso Furious Gaming Estorm Gaming Isurus Gaming Boca Juniors

In the finals, Team Queso, with the help of three Chicken Dinners and 97 eliminations, topped the overall points table with 205 points, followed by Furious Gaming with 100 kills and 202 points. Estorm Gaming relied more on placement points and secured third place with 54 kills and 165 points.

PMPL Season 1 LATAM overall points table

Team Queso - 205 points Furious Gaming - 202 points Estorm Gaming - 165 points Isurus Gaming - 158 points Boca Juniors - 151 points Buluc Chabtan - 149 points Jaguar - 146 points BTSport - 129 points Tophard Esports - 126 points 9Z Team - 118 points River Plate Gaming - 114 points Mezexis Dreams - 112 points Venture Inc - 99 points Gillette Infinity Esports - 96 points Chivas Esports - 79 points Malvinas Gaming - 70 points

Top five fraggers at the PMPL S1 LATAM Final

Team Queso Nitsua - 131 kills Team Queso Ayala - 128 kills Boca Juniors Rodril - 126 kills Boca Juniors Screaam - 118 kills Top Hard TiggerZin - 110 kills