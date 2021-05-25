PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 1 Arabia week 2 day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the second week of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Arabia's Season 1 2021 League Stage came to an end today. After an exciting day of play, Fate Esports lead the overall leaderboards with 59 points and 27 kills. In second place is Gunz Esports with 50 points and 21 kills. The third place was secured by Yalla Esports with 50 points and 22 kills.

The top 16 teams out of the competing 20 teams from the Weekday play will qualify for the second super weekend. Points from the Super Weekend will be considered for the overall standings of the League Stage.

PMPL Season 1 Arabia week 2 day 1: Highlights & Details

PMPL Season 1 Arabia week 2 day 1 overall standings

The day kicked off with the first match played on Miramar. Fate Sports secured a chicken dinner with 15 kills. Following them, Yalla Esports came in second managing to bag a total of eight frags. RTG Esports finished third adding three kills to their tally.

In the second and third matches on Sanhok and Miramar, Nasr Esports and RealTiger Nine dominated, with both teams bagging nine kills in their respective matches. The third match also saw fan-favorite team Galaxy Racer finish second. The team played extremely well in the match and narrowly missed out on the chicken dinner.

The fourth match of the day, played again on Sanhok, was claimed by Sudor Esports with 10 kills. Following them in second place were Fanatic Zombies who couldn't secure a kill. The third place in the match went to RTG Esports with the team bagging five kills.

The fifth and final match of the day played on Erangel saw Gunz Esport take the chicken dinner. The team secured 10 kills. Following them were Scytes Esports who held on to the second place but were unable to secure any frag. The third place in this match went to Fate Esports who ended by adding six kills to their tally.

With 1 day to go in the second Weekdays, teams will be trying their level best to qualify for the second super weekend. The coming days promise to provide enthralling gameplay to viewers.