Faze Clan wins PMPL SEA Championship Season 4 League Stage, Qualifies for PMGC 2021

The League Stage round of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): South East Asia Championship Season 4 came to an end today.

The day marked the completion of the League after 3 weeks of fervent action between 20 best teams from the SEA regions who had qualified from their respective regional tournaments. The top 16 teams from the overall standings qualified for the Finals of the SEA Championship.

Faze Clan, the Thai team, had a great final day as they maintained their earlier established lead and, in the process, won the League Stage of the PMPL with 441 points. After an average showing in the first week, the team bounced back to claim the title in a dominating fashion, thus becoming the second Thai team to qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021.

EVOS Reborn and 4 Rivals, the teams from Thailand and Malaysia, too performed quite well in the League to finish in second and third spots, respectively. The teams had finished close to each other with EVOS edging out 4Rivals by a narrow margin of 11 points. The two squads ended up with 411 and 399 points, respectively.

PMPL SEA Championship 2021 League Stage overall standings

Overall standings of PMPL SEA Championship 2021 League Stage (Image via PUBG)

In-form Thai team, The Infinity, who have already qualified for PMGC 2021 from the Thai region, finished 4th in the League Stage of the event, while Indonesian powerhouse Bigetron RA seemed to pick up their game towards the end of the League, finishing in 5th spot with 348 points.

Four teams, namely APG Esports, NFT Esports, Yangon Galacticos, and V Gaming, failed to qualify for the finals of the PMPL SEA Championship. These teams faltered during the course of the League and failed to qualify for one or multiple Super Weekends.

Team Secret finished in 16th place of PMPL SEA League Stage (Image via PUBG)

Among other teams, Team Secret, who missed the third Super Weekend, qualified narrowly in 16th place for the Grand Finals. The team would look to reflect on their performance and put forth a better performance in the finals.

Indonesian representatives to the Global Championship, Genesis Dogma GIDS, too had an average showing in the League and finished 13th. The team had earlier failed to qualify for the second Super Weekend but made up for the points difference after a decent run in the third week.

MVP ranking after PMPL SEA Championship League (Image via PUBG)

With the PMPL SEA Championship finals starting November 5, fans would definitely like to mark their calendars for the all-important 3 days and 15 match face-off. Teams will look to grab those top 3 spots and qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship.

