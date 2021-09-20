PUBG Mobile: Genesis Dogma crowned champions of the PMPL Indonesia Season 4, qualifies for PMGC 2021

The Grand-Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Indonesia Season 4 ended after 3 days and 15 matches of intense battle royale action. Genesis Dogma GIDS emerged as the winners of the competition, taking home the winner's prize of USD 15,200. The team achieved a total of 170 points and 96 kills.

Genesis Dog wins PMPL Indonesia Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

The second place in the competition was claimed by NFT Esports, who fell short of the title by 5 points, finishing with 165 points and 74 kills. NFT bagged the second-place prize of USD 10,400,

Bigetron RA (BTR) managed to secure the third spot improving their performance from the League Stage and securing 133 points with 71 kills. BTR won the third-place prize of USD 7,600.

PMPL Season 4 Indonesia Grand-Finals overall standings

PMPL Indonesia S4 Grand Finals overall standings (Image via Krafton)

GDGIDSsatar, from Genesis Dogma, was crowned the MVP of the tournament and was awarded the cash prize of USD 2,000.

Top 3 players from PMPL Indonesia S4 finals (Image via Krafton)

The top three teams, namely Genesis Dogma GIDS, NFT Esports, and Bigetron RA, also qualified for the PMPL SEA League Season 4. These teams will compete in the SEA League against RRQ RYU, who already qualified by winning the League Stage of the PMPL: Indonesia Season 4, and against top qualified teams from other regions in South East Asia.

Qualified Teams for South East Asia (SEA) Championship 2021 Fall (Image via Krafton)

Throughout the course of the PMPL: ID S4 Finals. Genesis Dogma dominated the competition, securing 2 chicken dinners and a number of consistent top placings. NFT Esports also came alive in the finals as the team secured 4 chicken dinners to finish second. Bigetron RA, who finished third, looked a mere shadow of their former selves, however, they still managed to hold on and secure a podium finish.

RRQ RYU and Aura Esports, who were first and second during the League Stage, couldn't emulate their performance in the finals as they finished in the 8th and 13th spot, respectively.

Bonafide, another top-performing team in the League Stage, finished their finals in the 4th spot, same as their position in the League stages. The team failed to qualify for the PMPL: SEA Championship.

Qualification for PMGC 2021

Genesis Dogma GIDS won the race to PMGC 2021 for the Indonesian region, as they accumulated a total of 1012 points over two seasons of PMPL: Indonesia. Bigetron RA fell short of the qualification by 37 Points finishing behind Genesis Dogma GIDS with 975 points.

PMGC ranking based on two season of PMPL Indonesia 2021 points (Image via Krafton)

Top teams from SEA Championship Fall will also qualify for the PMGC 2021. However, the number of teams who will qualify from the SEA championship is still unknown.

The completion of this tournament marks the end of the 2021 season of PUBG Mobile Esports in Indonesia. Qualified teams will look forward to the SEA League and the upcoming Global Championship will the teams who couldn't make it will have to work hard and come back stronger in the 2022 season.

Edited by R. Elahi