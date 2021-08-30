PUBG Mobile: Team RRQ RYU wins PMPL Season 4 Indonesia week 1

The first super weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League(PMPL) Indonesia Season 4 concluded with RRQ RYU finishing on top. In five matches, they only gained eight points. However, the team finished with 155 points after 84 frags. Alter Ego rose five places to the second spot with 52 kills and 141 points. Bigetron RA remained in third place with 80 frags and 141 points. After a disappointing show, Livescape fell to eighth place.

With 28 frags and 4804 damage, Asaa from RRQ is the top eliminator and MVP of the first super weekend. The next closest player is RRQ Mort with 2805 damage and 21 frags.

PMPL Indonesia Season 4 Super Weekend 1 Day 3 Match standings

PMPL Season 4 Indonesia super weekend 1 overall standings

Aura Esports won the first match played on Erangel's classic map by racking up 17 frags, while Steve Boy was the MVP. Second place went to Dewa United with 10 frags.

Alter Ego won the second match of Miramar with 11 frags. The team was followed by NFT Esports, which also took 11 kills. With five frags, Alter Ego Potato won the match's MVP award.

Victim Sovers claimed victory in the third match with five frags. However, Eagle 365 topped the overall points table with 17 frags where Antem alone took eight kills. Takae secured third place with eight frags.

The fourth match of the day played on the rainforest map of Sanhok was won by Skightz Gaming with six frags, Pinky bagged the MVP title for the match. Dewa United eliminated 11 enemies while Bigetron eliminated eight players.

Geneses Dogma scored 15 kills in the fifth and final match of the day to secure a win. Bonafide acquired 13 frags, while Onic acquired eight frags after them.

In the first week itself, RRQ has staked a claim to the title. Early favorites Bigetron RA have encountered resistance. There are still two weeks left in the league stage, and anything can happen. The PMPL S4 Indonesia second week will begin on 31 August with 20 teams competing for 16 weekly finals berths.

