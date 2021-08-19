PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia Season 4: Teams, format, schedule and where to watch

The fourth season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Indonesia is all set to begin. Teams are gearing up for the ultimate competition by grinding hard in scrims and unofficial tournaments. This tournament will serve as the first step in the fall split of this year's PUBG Mobile Esports.

PMPL: Indonesia Season 4 boasts a massive prize pool of $150,000. The tournament will feature a total of 20 teams who will battle it out over a period of three weeks for the ultimate prize pool and championship. Slots and allocations for future tournaments will also be up for grabs.

Format and Schedule of PMPL: Indonesia Season 4

The PMPL: Indonesia Season 4 is divided into two stages, The Regular Season and the Finals. The top 16 teams from the Regular Season will qualify for the finals.

The Regular Season will follow the usual format of Weekdays and Super Weekends. Weekdays will feature two days in which teams will battle to qualify for the Super Weekend. The 20 competing teams will be divided into five groups and will battle amongst themselves in a round-robin format. The top 16 teams from Weekdays will qualify for the respective Super Weekend. The Super Weekend will feature three days of play in which teams will play for the bragging rights to be called champions of PMPL: Indonesia S4 Regular Season. Only points from the three Super Weekends will be counted towards the overall standings of the Regular Season.

The tournament will start with the first week of the Regular Season commencing on 24 August 2021. The Regular Season will continue until 12 September 2021. After the completion of the Regular Season, the Finals will start from 17 September and will continue until 19 September.

Allocations from PMPL: Indonesia Season 4

This season will provide allocations for future tournaments as well. The winner of the regular season and the top two teams from the finals will qualify for the PMPL: South East Asia Season 4.

Teams will also be looking towards the cumulative points for qualification to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021, a $6 million tournament. The cumulative points from PMPL: Indonesia S3 and PMPL Indonesia S4 (Both Regular Season and the Finals) will be counted towards the PMGC allocations. The top team at the end of Season 4 through this point system will qualify for the PMGC: 2021.

Qualified teams for PMPL: Indonesia Season 4

A total of 20 teams will play in PMPL: Indonesia Season 4 out of which 11 teams have qualified from the PMPL: Indonesia Season 3 Finals, while the remaining nine teams have qualified from PMNC Indonesia 2021. The teams are as follows:

Invited from PMPL: ID Finals Season 3

1) LiveScape

2) Bigetron RA

3) Aura Esports

4) Genesis Dogma

5) Bonafide

6) BOOM Esports

7) Victim Sovers

8) RRQ RYU

9) Voin Victory88

10) Onic Esports

11. Skylightz Gaming ID

Qualified from PMNC: ID 2021

12) NFT Esports

13) NERO Team

14) Supply Bang

15) Maruszama Esports

16) TAKAE Esports

17) Alter Ego Limax

18) Eagle 365 Esports

19) Dewa United

20) Zone Esports

Where to Watch

PMPL: ID Season 4 will be broadcast live on the official Facebook and YouTube channels of PUBG Mobile Esports and PUBG Mobile Indonesia. The tournament will also be streamed on NimoTV and can be watched from 24 August.

Geek Fam Indonesia, now acquired by Livescape, the winners of PMPL: ID Season 3 Finals will be looking to defend their title. The winners of the Regular Season and ever-popular team, Bigetron RA will also be looking to capture the title and move ahead in the race for qualification to the global championship.

Edited by Siddharth Satish