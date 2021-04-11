PUBG Mobile: Bigetron Esports crowned PMPL Season 3 Indonesia League stage champions

The league stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3 Indonesia concluded today with fan-favorite Bigetron RA emerging as champions. Evos Reborn qualified for the 2021 SEA finals.

The top 16 teams from the three-week-long league stages have qualified for the grand finals scheduled from April 16th to 18th.

Bigetron RA sits on top with 378 points, followed by Evos Reborn with 365 points in the overall points table. Genesis Dogma sits in third place with 323 points while Boom Esports occupies fourth place. Aura Esports finished in sixth spot.

Qualified teams for PMPL Season 3 Indonesia Finals

Alter Ego, Takae, Morph, and 69 Esports couldn't qualify for the grand finals and were eliminated from the tournament.

PMPL Season 3 Indonesia League stage: Overall standings

The final day of the third week of the PMPL Season 3 Indonesia began with Genesis Dogma winning the first match on Sanhok with 15 kills, followed by Voin Victory with seven frags. RRQ Ryu was eliminated early but still managed to grab four kills.

Onic Esports claimed the second match played on Erangel with seven frags, followed by Morph and Genesis Dogma with 14 and five kills.

Evos Reborn claimed the third match of the day, which was played on Miramar, with 12 kills. RRQ Ryu came second with eight kills on the board, where Nerpehko took three kills to grab the MVP title.

Onic Esports won the fourth match on Miramar with 13 kills, followed by Bonafide with four kills. RRQ Ryu claimed six kills in the match.

The fifth match was won by Genesis Dogma with 10 kills, followed by Bonafide with 10 frags. Bigetron got eliminated early but managed to claim eight kill points.

The sixth and final match, played on Erangel, was won by Geek Fam with 10 kills, and Dinosaurs claimed six kills. They were followed by Evos Reborn and RRQ Ryu with six frags each.

PMPL League stage Terminator

Top 3 fraggers of Super Weekend

1. BTR Ryzen- 66 kills

2. Evos Redface-62 kills

3. Evos KF-55 kills