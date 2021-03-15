PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 3 Indonesia: Teams, format, and schedule revealed

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3 Indonesia is scheduled to start on March 24th. Indonesia is one of the most popular PUBG Mobile regions in the world. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD and concludes on April 18th.

The League Stages will follow the World League Format of Weekdays (Qualifier Stage) and Superweekends. It will be played over three weeks and conclude on April 11th, while the finals will be played from April 16th to April 18th.

The top four teams from the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Indonesia 2021 Spring Finals have qualified for the PMPL Season 3 Indonesia to battle 16 invited teams.

Groups for PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 3 Indonesia

The top five teams from the PMPL S2 ID Finals were cast into five different groups. The other 15 teams were picked via a random draw.

Group A

Victim Sovers

RRQ Ryu

Voin Victory 88

Bonafide

Group B

Bigetron RA

BOOM Esports

21 Esports

Genesis Dogma

Group C

Aura Esports

Geek Fam

Alter Ego

69 Esports

Group D

Aerowolf Limax

Evos Reborn

Skylightz Gaming

Takae Esports

Group E

ONIC Esports

Team Morph

Eagle 365 Esports

Dewa United

Format of PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 3 Indonesia

All 20 teams, grouped into five groups, will battle each other on weekdays, i.e., Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, in a round-robin format. The top 16 from after each weekday will qualify for the Superweekend for that corresponding week (Saturday and Sunday).

The remaining four teams will get relegated to the next weekday. Only the Superweekend points table will decide the actual league standings.

This is the third iteration of the PMPL Indonesia. The first season, played in March-April 2020, was won by Bigetron RA, while the second season, played in August- September 2020, was won by Aerowolf Limax.

Before the start of the third season, many teams changed their roster. The biggest of them was Evos Reborn's announcement about roping in Microboy from Bigetron and Redface from Ion Esports.

It will be interesting to see how they cope against established teams like BTR, Aerowolf, etc.