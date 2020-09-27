PUBG Mobile : Areowolf crowned PMPL Indonesia season 2 champions

The Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Indonesia Season 2 have concluded. Aerowolf Limax emerged as the winner of the tournament and have secured a ticket to the PUBG Mobile Pro League South East Asia S2 Finals (PMPL S2 SEA Finals). Aura Esports came second and also secured a ticket to PMPL SEA S2.

Aura esports

The tournament started on 25th September and concluded today - the 27th of September. It features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

PMPL S2 Indonesia regular season champions

Bigetron RA emerged as the winners of the regular season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Indonesia, which concluded on 13th September, and they have already secured a ticket to the PMPL SEA S2.

PMPL S2 Indonesia Grand Finals overall standings

Day 3 of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia started with Victim Sovers winning the first match on Erangel after securing twelve kills. VTM Banyuu picked up five frags in the game.

The Pillars Slayer won the second match on Sanhok, with thirteen eliminations, while the third match on Vikendi was clinched by Aura Esports with ten kills.

Victim Sovers emerged victorious in the fourth match on Miramar with six frags. MORPH Team claimed the fifth match on Erangel with 12 kills, where Morph Nomercy got five frags. The sixth and final match saw Bigetron RA come out on top with ten kills.

At the end of the tournament, Aerowolf Limax, with 68 kills and 184 points, secured pole position, followed by Aura Esports with 164 points and BOOM Esports with 163 points. ION Esports had a rough day, as they slipped to 8th place. Morph Team finished in 9th position, while current World Champions Bigetron RA finished in 10th position.

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia prize pool distribution

The PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Indonesia features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD. The Terminator and Most Valuable Player (MVP) will both be awarded 2000 USD.

1st Place (Winners): $20,000- Aerowolf Limax

2nd Place (Runners-up): $10,000- Aura Esports

3rd Place: $8,000- BOOM Esports

4th Place: $6,000- Victim Sovers

5th Place: $2,000- Louvre Kings

6th Place: $2,000 - RRQ Ryu

7th Place: $2,000- ONIC Esports

8th Place: $2,000- ION Esports

9th Place: $1,500- Morph Team

10th Place: $1,500- Bigetron RA

11th Place: $1,500- The Pillars Slayer

12th Place: $1,500- Geek Fam ID

13th Place: $1,000- Siren Esports

14th Place: $1,000- Evos Esports

15th Place: $1,000- Dranix Avengers

16th Place: $1,000- Alter Ego Esports

MVP: $2,000 - ONIC Cleon

Terminator: $2,000 - Morph NO Mercy

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Grand Finals individual kill leaders

PMPL S2 Indonesia Grand Finals top 5 kill leaders

Morph NoMercy secured the first position in the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia individual kills table with 29 kills, while ONIC Cleon secured the second spot with 28 kills. Bigetron RA Zuxxy secured third place with 27 kills.Lyzerg from Evos Esports and Tomz from Geek Fam are at fourth and fifth, respectively, with 27 and 26 kills each.