PUBG Mobile pro Microboy joins Evos Esports

With the conclusion of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals, the 2020 Esports circuit also came to an end.

The 2021 season is commencing with the PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring, which will pave the way for the Pro Leagues. Esports teams and players are looking to get their teams in order and start grinding again.

Today, on 29th January, PUBG Mobile star player Nizar "Microboy" Lugatio parted ways with Bigetron Red Aliens. Bigerton RA had a pretty ordinary Global Championship Finals. They were touted as one of the favorites but only secured fifth place. Microboy only played a few games and was substituted by Liquid in the PMGC Finals.

Now, just a few hours after the announcement, Evos Esports, another Indonesian organisation, announced on their social media that they have signed Microboy to their roster.

Yesterday, Evos Esports teased a new PUBG Mobile lineup on its Instagram handle. EVOS Esports currently has two PUBG Mobile lineups, one from Indonesia and the other from Malaysia.

About EVOS Esports:-

Evos Esports, a professional esports organization based in Jakarta, Indonesia, was founded in 2016. They are active in several mobile games and have lineups from different Southeast Asian countries. They currently have active rosters in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, and Realm of Valor. Their Indonesian PUBG Mobile lineup won the PMINC 2019 and secured second place in PMINC 2020.

Microboy's PUBG Mobile Journey

Microboy has been an integral part of Bigetron Esports since 2019. Initially, he joined their ION lineup but was quickly promoted to the Red Aliens' main roster. Along with Luxxy, Zuxxy, and Ryzen, he had a dream run in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, winning almost every tournament they competed in. Their major titles included the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Fall Split Global Finals and the PMWL East 2020.

Along with these significant title wins, Microboy also played a crucial role in Bigetron's victories in various PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues, both nationally and across the Southeast Asia region. He played the role of supporter and stepped up whenever his team needed him