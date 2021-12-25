Damwon Gaming crowned champion of PMGC 2021 League East Finals 

The League Finals of PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC): East 2021 ended today, December 24. After a nail-biting thriller in the last match, which saw the final zone in the city of Yasnaya, Damwon Gaming (DWG KIA ) held their own and secured the title. The team was awarded a large chunk of the prize pool amounting to $392,500. The team had a total of 212 points and 104 kills.

Top 9 teams from the League East Finals of PMGC 2021 qualified for the Grand Finals of the event, which are scheduled to start from January 21, 2022.

Top 9 teams have qualified for PMGC Grand Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

D'Xavier from Vietnam finished second, missing out on the title by a small margin of 4 points. The team were eliminated early in the final match, a major factor that cost them the crown to ultimate glory. Overall, the team finished their campaign with 208 points and 79 kills. D'Xavier was awarded a total cash prize of $175,000.

Stalwart Esports, the team from Mongolia, took third spot in the League Finals. The team was at the fourth spot going into the final day but managed to secure 74 points in 6 matches to climb to third. The team was also able to ensure a 2 frag chicken dinner in the final match of the competition to finish on the podium and take home a prize of $102,500.

PMGC League East Finals overall standings

Overall standings of PMGC League East Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The bottom seven teams were eliminated from the tournament. Indonesian superstars, Bigetron RA, had a horrible run in the League Finals where they constantly faced early eliminations.

The team could not gain any sort of momentum and fell flat in the League Finals, only managing a total of 50 points in 18 matches. This shocking exit is sure to make them rethink their strategy and come back stronger in the split comeback.

Rico Infinity, on the other hand, missed the Top 9 berth by a minuscule margin of 3 points. 4Rivals qualified ahead of them with 118 points and 57 kills. In the final game of the day, the team finished 6th with just 2 kills.

Top 3 players from PMGC League East Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Stalwart's Top was the top fragger of the League Finals, followed by The Infinity's nOOzy, and DWG's Juni. These players were able to secure 38, 34, and 32 eliminations, respectively.

