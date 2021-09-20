V Gaming wins PUBG Mobile Pro League Vietnam, D'Xavier qualifies for PMGC 2021

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 4: Vietnam concluded yesterday with V Gaming emerging as the winner of the tournament with 196 points, earning them a spot in the PUBG Mobile Pro League South East Asia Championship Season 4.

They were also awarded 2 Million Vietnamese dongs (6.5 lakhs INR) in prizemoney. The Grand Finals were held from September 17 to 19, with 15 matches being played in all.

Qualified teams for SEA Championship 2021 Fall (Image via Krafton)

D'Xavier, who won the league stages, secured second place in the finals with 149 points. They also qualified for the PMPL SEA S4 from the league stage and took home 1.5 Million Dongs in prize money.

Overall standings of PUBG Mobile PL S4 Vietnam Finals

PMPL S4 Vietnam Finals overall standings (Image via Krafton)

With 18 kills chicken dinner in the final match, BN United finished in third place. BNU had entered the PMPL by winning the National Championship. They finished second in the league stages after playing exceptionally well. In addition, their berth at the PMPL SEA S4 has also been confirmed.

Fan-favorites Box Gaming trailed in the finals and finished at 10th with just 87 points despite finishing fourth during the league stage.

On the other hand, Eagle Esports made up for their below-par league stage performance by placing fourth with 140 points. They have also qualified for the SEA Championship and were awarded 700k Dongs in prize money.

Top Eliminators of the finals

Top 3 eliminators from PMPL Vietnam Finals (Image via Krafton)

1) D'Xavier Lamborghini - 33 kills

2) V Gaming Chua - 30 kills

3) Eagle Esports ParaJin - 30 kills

VGaming Chua, who inflicted 7057 damage, accumulated 30 kill points and survived over 321 minutes to win the PUBG Mobile tournament's MVP award.

Qualification for PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021

D'Xavier qualified for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 with their all-around performance in 2021. They remained among the top three teams in seasons 3 and 4 of the PMPL, which helped them qualify.

They scored 1204 points in total, compared with 967 points for the second-place team, V Gaming.

With four teams from Vietnam participating in SEA Championship 4, it will be interesting to see how they perform against the top PUBG Mobile teams in the region.

