PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 4 Vietnam grand finals teams and schedule revealed

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 4 Vietnam league stage has ended. After three weeks of intense battle between the 20 qualified and invited teams, the top 16 teams from the three super weekends have qualified for the tournament's finals.

Popular and consistent Vietnamese team D'Xavier dominantly won the league stage with 552 points. They got the winning prize of $4,190.

BN United, too, performed well in the three weeks, securing a total of 394 points. They won the second place cash prize of $1,887.

BXennolth claimed third place in the league stage with a total of 358 points, securing a cash prize of $1,338.

D'Xavier also qualified for the PMPL SEA Championship Season 4 as the winners of the league stage

Among other top-performing teams was the veteran Vietnamese side, BOX Gaming. They finished fourth in the overall standings even though they failed to qualify for the second super weekend.

VGaming and Talent Esports also performed well to finish in the 5th and 6th spots.

The Vietnamese representative at the PMWI: East 2021, Eagle Esport, failed to find their footing in the league stage and finished in the 11th spot with 263 points. The team will look forward to improving their performance in the finals of the tournament.

Qualified teams for PMPL Season 4 Vietnam finals

D'Xavier BN United BXennolth BOX Gaming VGaming Talent Esports Talent All-Stars Shine Like Diamond Easy as Pie One More Eagle Esport Made in Vietnam Like Glue Gaming Team Xiaomi 3Shel Legend YUMI House

Unfortunately, four teams, namely Best Absolute Training, Angry Animals Team, DRK Esports, and Takademy, failed to qualify for the finals as they missed the first two super weekends.

Format and schedule for PMPL Season 4 Vietnam finals

The finals are all set to start from 17 September. It will be a three-day affair and feature 15 matches, eventually culminating on 19 September. Each matchday will feature five games.

Allocations from PMPL Season 4 Vietnam finals

The top 3 teams from the PMPL Season 4 Vietnam finals will qualify for the upcoming PMPL: SEA Championship season 4, competing with other Southeast Asian sides.

Where and when to watch

The finals will be live-streamed on the official YouTube and Facebook channels of PUBG Mobile Vietnam from 17 September.

