PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 4 Indonesia Grand Finals: Teams, schedule, and more

Following the successful completion of the league stages of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Indonesia Season 4, the teams are gearing up for the Grand Finals. Taking place from September 17 to 19, the grand finals will span three days.

In the league stage, 20 of Indonesia's best teams competed for 16 spots on the grand finals stage. RRQ Ryu demonstrated great consistency from the very beginning of the tournament and maintained it until the end.

PMPL s4 Indonesia League Stage overall standings (Image via PUBG Mobile Esports Indonesia)

Despite a sluggish start, Aura Esports has improved with each passing week. The team secured second place and only fell two points short of first. Aura Jayden was the top eliminator in the league stages with 96 kills, while his teammate No Mercy came in second place with 96 points.

Bigetron RA will be the team to watch. Even though they had a weak league stage, they can recover from any setback. Malaysian star Uhigh's addition has given the team an aggressive look with better odds of winning.

Qualified teams for the Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League: Indonesia Season 4:-

1) RRQ Ryu

2) Bigetron RA

3) Aura Esports

4) Genesis Dogma (GIDS)

5) Bonafide

6) BOOM Esports

7) Victim Sovers

8) Livescape

9) Voin Victory88

10) Dewa United

11) Skylightz Gaming ID

12) NFT Esports

13) NERO Team

14) TAKAE Esports

15) Alter Ego Limax

16) Zone Esports

Further Progression:-

The winner of league stages i.e. RRQ Ryu, qualified for the fourth season of the Pro League South East Asia Championship. The top three teams from the finals will also cement their berth for PMPL: South East Asia Championship.

Additionally, the finals will determine the team that will make it into the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 (6 Million USD Prizepool global tournament). Three teams (Bigetron RA, GIDS, and Aura) are tied on the same number of PMGC points, and it looks like an exciting match-up.

The PMGC 2021 slot is determined by cumulative points earned from the third and fourth seasons of the Pro League Indonesia.

This tournament will be broadcasted on the official PUBG Mobile Esports channels and Nimo Tv at 4.30 PM Indonesia time (3.00 PM IST).

