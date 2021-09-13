PUBG Mobile: RRQ RYU wins PMPL Season 4 Indonesia league stage

The league stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 4 Indonesia concluded with RRQ Ryu emerging as champion. It all came down to the final match, which had three teams competing for the title, but RRQ emerged victorious.

With 390 points, Aura Esports finished second. However, Aura was the most aggressive team with 210 kills, the only one with more than 200 kills. Bonafide, leading the points table at one point, finished third with 377 points, while fan-favorite Bigetron RA had a disappointing league stage, finishing in 12th place.

RRQ Ryu also secured its place in the PMPL SEA Championship Season 4.

PMPL Season 4 Indonesia super weekend 3 Day 3: Match standings

League stage standings of PMPL S4 Indonesia: Top ten (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Boom Esports won the first match of SW 3 Day 3 with a whopping 14 frags. They finished 11th in the overall rankings after putting together an average performance in the league stage.

Bigetron Esports finished 12th in the PMPL league stage (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The second match, played on Miramar, was won by Zone Esports with 12 eliminations. Despite not qualifying for the first super weekend, they put up a respectable performance to qualify for the grand finals.

The third and fourth matches were won by Skylightz Gaming with eight and five frags. Even though they played on just two super weekends, the side managed to secure seventh place. The team had 350 points in total, 213 of which came from the final week.

The fifth and final match of the league stage was won by Aura Esports with seven eliminations. They accumulated 174 points in the final week, helping them rank second.

GenFosSVR was awarded MVP of the PMPL league stage

Victim Sovers Genfos was the MVP of the PMPL S4 ID league stages, amassing 14084 damage, 51 kills, and 872 minutes and 29 seconds of total survival time.

Teams eliminated from PMPL Season 4 Indonesia

Eagle 365 Esports Onic Esports Supple Bang Maruszama Echo

With 842 points each, Bigetron RA Aura Esports and Genesis Dogma are tied at the top of the PMGC 2021 qualification table. The PMPL S4 finals will determine which team qualifies for the mega event.

The grand finals will take place from 17 to 19 September, where these 16 teams will once again face off to battle for the title and three PMPL SEA berths.

