PUBG Mobile: VGaming crowned PMPL Season 2 Vietnam Regular Season champions

The League Stage of the PMPL Season 2 Vietnam has concluded. VGaming have emerged as the winners of the tournament with 887 points, and secured a ticket to the PUBG Mobile Pro League South East Asia Season 2.
The top 16 teams have advanced to the finals that are scheduled to take place from 25th September to 27th September. The top two sides of the finals, except VGaming, will also qualify for the PMPL SEA Season 2.
Fan-favorites Box Gaming finished in the second position with 373 kills and 844 points. Even though VGaming notched up only 6 Chicken Dinners in 72 matches, they were the most aggressive team of the tournament with 419 kills and 887 points.
Infinity IQ finished the tournament in the 3rd place, with the maximum Chicken Dinners, i.e. 13. PMWL East Finals' MVP, Break, played from Men United Esports and secured the sixth place with 345 kills and 712 points.
The star-studded roster, Team Talent slipped one place and finished the tournament in the fourth position. Soaz from Talent was awarded the MVP title. Another famous gaming team, Xavier Esports, finished the tournament in fifth place.
Teams qualified for PMPL Season 2 Vietnam Finals
1. VGaming- 887 points
2. Box Gaming- 844 points
3. Infinity IQ- 793 points
4. Talent- 738 points
5. Xavier Esports-713 points
6. Men United Esports- 712 points
7. FFQ(Freinds Forever) Mobile-635 points
8. AMC Esports-633 points
9. X Gamer- 631 points
10. Why So Serious- 616 points
11. HumbleHunter- 520 points
12. Best Absolute Training(BAT)- 515 points
13. One More- 494 points
14. Guner Master- 488 points
15. Pheonix HP- 484 points
16. BR Team- 429 pointsPublished 21 Sep 2020, 13:57 IST