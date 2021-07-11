Skylightz Gaming announces India entry by revealing Battlegrounds Mobile India roster and signing PUBG Mobile star Ronak

Following the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India and the conclusion of the first tournament 'The Launch Party', all eyes have now shifted towards the huge esports announcement which is due to happen on the 15 July 2021.

Earlier, Krafton, the parent company of Battlegrounds Mobile India, had promised many major tournaments and leagues for the Indian scene with huge prize pools. Keeping that in mind, Esports organizations all around the world are keeping an eye out for players in the Indian scene and hiring those who are deserving.

The latest among the long list of Esports organizations singing lineups is the Singapore-based org Skylightz Gaming. The organization today announced its BGMI roster through its various social media platforms.

Skylightz Gaming Battlegrounds Mobile India roster:-

1.) Ronak (Harpreet Singh Janjuha)

2.) Pukar (Pukar)

3.) GamlaBoy (Tushar Das)

4.) SaumRaj (Samuya Raj)

The roster looks quite good with the right balance of young blood and experience. The signing of star player Ronak is the highlight of the lineup, with the player having performed in multiple tournaments in Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports.

Ronak has been part of some of the biggest Esports organizations in the country including Team SouL, XSpark, and Fnatic. He has quite the experience as a Sniper and support. Ronak, along with his team, has won three major titles, including PMIS 2019, PMCO Spring 2019, and PMAS 2020.

Pukar, GamlaBoy, and SamuRaj who were earlier part of Futurestation Esports are relatively new to the BGMI Esports scene. The players, while playing for FS, have won multiple minor tournaments and have shown their worth as great assaulters. The team finished 5th during the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020, showing great promise in their first tournament.

The team later went on to play the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 Fall Split, securing a second-place finish there. They then qualified for the Pro League 2020 before PUBG Mobile was banned in India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports (Image via official BGMI website)

It remains to be seen how this roster stands up against tough competition in the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India events.

About Skylightz Gaming:

Skylightz Gaming is part of numerous companies falling under the management of the Organisation GC Group. GC Group is based in Singapore. Skylightz Gaming has already two PUBG Mobile rosters in Nepal and Indonesia. The organization also has a ladies' team and a Free Fire lineup.

