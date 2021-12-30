Team Xspark qualifies for BGIS 2021 Quarterfinals, Scout and Mavi elated

Day 3 of BGIS 2021 Online Qualifiers Round 3 concluded just now. For a total of 16 Quarter-Final spots, four groups of 16 teams fought tooth and nail. It was Group 9 that had the most excitement as two fan-favorite teams, Team Xspark and Blind Esports, were playing in it.

Team Xspark played aggressively to qualify for the next round, i.e., BGIS Quarterfinals. As for Blind Esports, early exits in two games resulted in elimination from the tournament. Since zone could be an issue, Xspark knew it was more important to concentrate on kill points. In total, they scored 62 points with the help of 38 kills. On the other hand, Blind could only manage 13 points with only one frag point.

Team Xspark's Mavi and Scout put up Instagram stories showing their happiness over the qualification. Scout also mentioned that there was a lot more work to do, indicating room for improvement in the team's performance.

BGIS: Round 3 Day 3 - Group 9 match standings

Team Xspark finished 6th place in the first match (Image via BGMI)

Xterminator Esports won the first match of the group with eight frags. Team Xspark showed promise in the first match by taking six frag points, while Blind Esports had a poor start and could only get one point.

Team Xspark secured second place with 13 finishes (Image via BGMI)

Xterminator Esports also won the second match of the day with 12 kills. Blind Esports' Beardbaba and Team Xspark's Scout had a 1v1 situation in one of the last circles, but it was Beardbaba who came out on top. However, this didn't stop Team Xspark from securing second place with 13 kills. Blind also raked in 11 points in the match.

Team Xspark emerged table toppers in match 3 (Image via BGMI)

Team Redxross won the third and final match played on Erangel with 11 kills. However, it was Team Xspark that showed aggressive gameplay to top the table with whopping 19 kills. Blind Esports got caught in a wrong fight and were eliminated without any frags. Star IGL Mavi was the MVP of the match for his eight frag performance.

Qualified teams for BGIS Quarter-Finals from Group 9

1. Team Xspark: 62 points

2. Team EZ4: 56 points

3. X Terminator: 53 points

4. Team Redxross: 50 points

The Quarter-Finals of BGIS will start on January 2, 2021. Qualified teams will be gearing up for that stage to carry forward their tournament journey.

