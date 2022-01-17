BGIS 2021 Grand Finals: Winning team, standings, prize pool distribution, and more

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 has finally concluded with Skylightz Gaming winning the championship on the last day of the Grand Finals.

Skylightz Gaming made a comeback on the final day to win the trophy, and a large part of their success can be attributed to their win in the second match of the day, as well as their ability to hold their position. The team acquired a total of 273 points and 109 finishes after 24 matches.

Despite their best efforts, TSM fell short of a first-place finish by three points. TSM ended the series with 270 points and 107 finishes. Team XO, who was at the top till yesterday, had one of the worst days as they slipped to third place. XO ended with 244 points and 106 finishes.

Top 8 teams standings of BGIS Grand Finals (Image via BGMI)

GodLike Esports gave it their all, but could only finish fourth. 7Sea Esports made a spectacular return to claim fifth place in the overall rankings.

Team Xspark finished 12th place in the BGIS Finals (Image via BGMI)

Prize-pool distribution of BGIS 2021

The tournament had a massive prizepool of 1 crore INR, with the champions, Skylightz Gaming, taking home 50 lakhs INR. The first and second runners-up, TSM and Team XO, have been awarded 25 Lakhs and 10 Lakhs INR, respectively.

GodLike Neyoo has been named the MVP of the tournament and was rewarded with 1 Lakh INR.

Position-wise prizepool distribution:

1st Place (Champion): ₹ 50,00,000- Skylightz Gaming

2nd Place: ₹ 25,00,000 - TSM

3rd Place: ₹ 10,00,000 - Team XO

4th Place: ₹ 3,00,000 - GodLike Esports

5th Place: ₹ 2,00,000 - 7Sea Esports

6th Place: ₹ 1,50,000 - Hyderabad Hydras

7th Place: ₹ 1,00,000 - OR Esports

8th Place: ₹ 90,000 - Revenanat Esports

9th Place: ₹ 80,000 - Reckoning Esports

10th Place: ₹ 70,000 - Enigma Gaming

11th Place: ₹ 60,000 - UDOG India

12th Place: ₹ 50,000 - Team XSpark

13th Place: ₹ 40,000 - OldHood Esports

14th Place: ₹30,000 - Tactical Esports

15th Place: ₹20,000 - The Supari Gang

16th Place: ₹10,000 - R Esports

MVP: ₹ 1,00,000 - Neyoo

THE LONE RANGER: ₹ 50,000 - Saumraj

THE RAMPAGE FREAK: ₹ 50,000 - Saumraj

MOST FINISHES BY A SQUAD: ₹ 50,000 - GodLike Esports

THE REDEEMER: ₹ 50,000 - Zgod

Skylightz Gaming has also secured its place in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 Grand Finals, which starts January 21. The team will travel to Dubai to compete in the PMGC.

