TSM crowned champion of Skyesports Mobile Open BGMI

Skyesports Mobile Open BGMI has come to an end, with TSM emerging victorious. The tournament, organized by Skyesports, had a massive prize pool of 25,00,00 INR.
The finals was a seven-day long battle spanning 42 matches, where the top 18 teams battled it out for glory. TSM NinjaJod was named MVP for his 85 finishes, accounting for moreover 32% of his team's kills.
Skyesports Mobile Open BGMI overall standings
After a series of runners-up finishes, TSM finally managed to win a major tournament. They had been in second place since the first day of this event but climbed to first place on the fifth day.
Throughout the next two days, TSM held pole position to win the Mobile Open. In total, they managed 488 points with the help of 259 kills.
After the fourth day, Chemin Esports was in the top position but had to make do with second place after claiming 213 kills and 429 points. Their pro, Akshat, was among the top five fraggers of the finals, with 69 finishes.
The Grind champion, Team XO, secured third place with 191 kills and 422 points, with Punk being the fourth-best fragger of the event.
Team Insane Esports had the most Chicken Dinners in the finals but had to settle for fourth place with 196 frags and 370 points.
Fan-favorite GodLike Esports stuck to their aggressive DNA and were sixth in the overall rankings. Kills accounted for 222 of their 348 total points, where star player Jonathan took 81 frags.
The star-studded Team X Spark had a bad tournament and finished at the bottom of the standings. Team Soul and Velocity Gaming couldn't make it past the semi-finals as they were eliminated at 22nd and 23rd place.
Prize pool distribution of the tournament
Champions TSM took home 12 lakhs INR, while Chemin got five lakhs INR. The third and fourth-placed teams, Team XO and Team Insane Esports, pocketed three lakhs and one lakh, respectively.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The MVP, NinjaJod, was rewarded with one lakh INR.