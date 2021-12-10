Skyesports Mobile Open BGMI: Teams, format and schedule revealed 

The BGMI leg of the Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open is all set to start today. The tournament features six titles, including BGMI, and boasts a massive prize pool of INR 40 Lakhs overall. The BGMI part of the tournament has the largest share in the prize pool, amounting to INR 25 Lakhs.

Format of Skyesports Mobile Open BGMI

Format of the BGMI event (Image via Skyesports)

The Mobile open has been divided into three stages, the Quarter-Finals, the Semi-Finals, and The Grand Finals, the format of which can be seen below:

Quarter-Finals (10th and 11th December 2021): The Quarter-Finals will feature 30 teams in total divided into three groups. 8 Teams in this stage have qualified from the Skyesports Skirmish, while the other 22 have been invited. Teams will battle for two days, and the Top 8 teams eventually will qualify for the Semi-Finals.

Semi-Finals (12th to 17th December 2021): 27 teams will compete in the Semi-Finals (19 Invited teams + 8 Qualified from the Quarter-Finals). This stage will go on for seven days and the end of which 18 teams will qualify for the Grand Finals.

Grand Finals (19th to 25th December 2021): 18 teams qualified from the Semi-Finals will face-off in the Grand Finals for seven days to decide the winner

Teams competing in the Quarter-Finals

Group A

Nigma Galaxy Hyderabad Hydras Raven x Tycoon Masters LiveCraft Esports Atlantis Minimal Esports Legacy Orgless Five Team NoRules Hydra Official

Group B:

Global Esports Blind Esports Switch Esports True Rippers Wargod Unknown Team Ecstasy Zero Degree Esports Heroes Official Force1 ZOWN Esports

Group C:

Team Mayavi Reckoning Esports Team iNSANE Good Luck Rush Entity Gaming Celsius Esports uDOG India 4 KING Team EZ

It would be fascinating to see which of these teams qualify for the semi-finals. The competition will be top-notch, given there is a mix of underdogs and established teams. Teams will look to bring their A-game and qualify for the stages ahead.

