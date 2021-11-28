"Since skill-set and player synergy matter a lot, one needs a good team to perform well in BGMI tournaments": Justin Nadar of Wargod Esports

Players have been eagerly waiting for the BGMI tournaments to commence. From AMD Skyesports Mobile Open to the upcoming schedule of Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, quite a few exciting competitions are lined up for the foreseeable future.

The open-for-all qualifier tournament, the AMD Skyesports Skirmish Series, came to an end after a month of grinding. Six teams at the top of the leaderboard will now fight it out in the AMD Skyesports Mobile Open.

Wargod Esports emerged as the champions of the AMD Sykesports Skirmish Series, and qualified alongside FYD Esports, TYCO Dr, Switch Esports, Team EZ4, and Live Craft for the Mobile Open.

BGMI player Justin Nadar speaks about his journey, synergy of team Wargod Esports, tournaments and more

In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Justin Nadar, a BGMI player of Wargod Esports talked about his journey in the professional gaming world, his experience in the Skirmish Series, and more.

Q. Hello Justin! Tell us a bit about yourself and your journey as a professional mobile gamer.

A. My name is Justin Nadar, and I am 17 years old. I started playing PUBG in 2017. After playing the game for two years, my craze for the game increased and I entered into competitions. After grinding for a year, my craze converted into dedication that helped me win tournaments.

Q. Indian society still does not consider gaming to be a proper career. When you wanted to become a professional gamer, did you have to face the same criticism from your parents or were they supportive?

A. I wanted to become a professional player after watching Sc0ut establish himself by playing tournaments. So I informed my mother that I wanted to play BGMI to earn respect and money.

At first she was against it because she felt it was simply a wastage of time, but when I started winning tournaments, I proved to her that it is not so and that one can even make a career in it.

Q. Since there are many battle royale mobile games available, what made you choose BGMI over all the others? Now that PUBG: New State is here, do you think that the popularity of BGMI will reduce?

A. BGMI was at its peak when it launched and it totally grabbed my attention more than any other game.

I think it will take time for PUBG New State to catch up to BGMI since many gamers play the latter. I do not think that the popularity of BGMI will reduce because of PUBG New State.

Q. Being a part of a good BGMI roster is important to perform well in tournaments. Tell us more about Warlord Esports and the synergy that you have with your teammates.

A. One needs a good team in order to perform well in tournaments because skill-set matters a lot in BGMI. Wargod Esports was formed few months ago, and we players have been playing with each other for a long time, which is why our synergy is the best.

Q. Esports tournaments are usually dominated by popular rosters. How was the experience of winning the AMD Skyesports Skirmish Series despite being part of an underdog team? Which teams were your toughest competitors?

FYD Esports gave Wargod Esports tough competition (Image via Skyesports)

A. The AMD Skyesports Skirmish Series was really good and we had a lot of fun playing the tournament.

I think every team was playing well, but FYD Esports gave us a good competition.

Q. Now that BGMI tournaments are being conducted all over India, why are open for all competitions like the AMD Skyesports Skirmish Series so important?

A. Conducting open tournaments is important because these help the underdogs to prove themselves and shine.

Q. Many popular players have complained about the increasing number of hackers in BGMI. Were you ever skeptical of the fact that you might face a hacker or two while competing in the AMD Skyesports Skirmish Series? How did the organizers ensure that there was fair gameplay in the tournament?

A. We were not very concerned about facing BGMI hackers in the AMD Skyesports Skirmish Series.

The management of Skyesports ensured that there will be fair competition by taking ID proofs of the players.

Q. BGMI professional players from all over India are excited about the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021. Is Wargod Esports planning on participating?

A. We will definitely participate in Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 and all the other upcoming tournaments.

Q. Whenever there is an upcoming tournament, how does Wargod Esports prepare for it? How much time do you dedicate towards the game every day?

A. The leader fixes the schedule of the team to play and also conducts meetings a few days before the tournament to explain gameplay tactics and strategies.

I play BGMI for an average of 9 hours everyday.

Q. What are your tips and tricks for players who want to establish themselves as professional gamers in today’s Esports world?

A. There are no tips or tricks to become a professional gamer. The only things required are skills, good team, and smart work.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan