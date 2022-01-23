Nova Esports crowned PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 champions for second consecutive year

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 finally concluded today. After three days of intense action, Nova Esports from China were crowned champions of the event.

The team dominated the lobby across all three days, securing a total of 222 points and 101 frags. The team displayed incredible strategic play, with the second day being their most successful. Nova Esports received a whopping $1.5 million and a gleaming trophy for their victory.

It was Nova Esports' second title in a row as they had also won the first season of the PMGC, in 2020.

PMGC 2021 finals overall ranking

Overall standings of PMGC Grand Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Natus Vincere aka NAVI finished as the runner-up in the championship. The team displayed extraordinary grit towards the final moments of the tournament and took the second spot with 175 points and 95 kills. In total, the squad was able to win three chicken dinners and were awarded the runner-up prize of $600,000.

Nigma Galaxy, from the Middle East, finished third in the year's Global Championship. Proving their mettle, the team focused mostly on position points and managed to secure multiple top placements across 18 matches. The team secured 166 points in total, out of which 48 came via eliminations. They took home the third-place cash prize of $300,000.

Order, from Nova Esports, was the MVP of the Grand Finals.

Nova Order emerges the MVP of the Finals

Fifth through 10th in the championship was closely contested, with all the teams finishing within a five-point margin of each other. Turkish squad S2G Esports and Vietnamese side D'Xavier finished in fourth and fifth spots with 150 and 143 points respectively.

Indian squad GodLike Esports could not deliver in the tournament and ended their campaign in 13th spot with 106 points. The team never looked comfortable in the event and failed to adapt to the PMGC lobby. Although Godlike Esports won multiple fights and secured many frag points, they lacked in the position point department. The team ended the tournament on a high note, however, by securing a chicken dinner in the final game.

South Korea's DWG KIA, winners of East League Finals, also faltered in the Grand Finals of the event. The team had a few good games in the 18 matches they played, but failed to emulate their League Stage performance.

Fenerbahce Esports and Furious Gaming finished their campaign in the 15th and 16th spots respectively. Both these teams will be looking to use what they learned in this tournament to put up a better performance in their next global event.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee