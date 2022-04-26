BGMI All Stars Invitational 2022: Prize pool distribution revealed 

The first BGMI LAN tournament, the All-Star Invitational, is set to begin today at 5:00 pm. The three-day event, organized by Nodwin Gaming and LOCO, will feature a total of 16 invited teams.

A total of 15 matches will be played across three days, where each day will feature three Erangel, one Miramar, and one Sanhok map.

Fans have been waiting for the LAN event since the BGMI launch in the country. However, spectators are not allowed in the event owing to the Covid-19. The event will be exclusively livestreamed on LOCO. And since the tournament only has 15 matches, teams will need to show consistent gameplay.

A total of 55 lakhs INR will be distributed among the teams based on their performances during the event. The champions will receive 45% of the total prize money, which is 25 lakhs, while the runner-up will get 12 lakhs INR; the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the event will receive 1 lakh.

Prize pool distribution for BGMI All-Stars Invitational 2022

1st place - 25 lakhs INR

2nd place - 12 lakhs INR

3rd place - 5 lakhs INR

4th place - 1.5 lakhs INR

5th place - 1.10 lakhs INR

6th place - 80K INR

7th place - 60K INR

8th place - 50K INR

9th place - 40K INR

10th place - 40K INR

11th place - 40K INR

12th place - 30K INR

13th place - 30K INR

14th place - 30K INR

15th place - 20K INR

16th place - 20K INR

MVP - 1 lakh INR

Fan-favorite Team Soul could not participate in the event due to their star player Goblin's health issues. Mavi, the in-game leader of Team XSpark, also could not join his team at the LAN event as he tested Covid-19 positive and is currently in self-quarantine.

Invited teams

1) Team Insane

2) Team X Spark

3) GodLike

4) Revenant

5) Team XO

6) Team 8Bit

7) Team Forever

8) TSM

9) Global Esports

10) Skylightz Gaming

11) Hyderabad Hydras

12) Rivalry Esports

13) Blind

14) 7Sea Esports

15) OR Esports

16) Enigma Gaming

Led by Clutchgod, GodLike will hope to win their first major tournament in 2022. Team XO, OR Esports, and TSM, on the other hand, will be looking to add one more trophy to their list of achievements.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh