BGMI All Stars Invitational 2022: Prize pool distribution revealed 

The first BGMI LAN tournament, the All-Star Invitational, is set to begin today at 5:00 pm. The three-day event, organized by Nodwin Gaming and LOCO, will feature a total of 16 invited teams.
A total of 15 matches will be played across three days, where each day will feature three Erangel, one Miramar, and one Sanhok map.
Fans have been waiting for the LAN event since the BGMI launch in the country. However, spectators are not allowed in the event owing to the Covid-19. The event will be exclusively livestreamed on LOCO. And since the tournament only has 15 matches, teams will need to show consistent gameplay.
A total of 55 lakhs INR will be distributed among the teams based on their performances during the event. The champions will receive 45% of the total prize money, which is 25 lakhs, while the runner-up will get 12 lakhs INR; the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the event will receive 1 lakh.
Prize pool distribution for BGMI All-Stars Invitational 2022
1st place - 25 lakhs INR
2nd place - 12 lakhs INR
3rd place - 5 lakhs INR
4th place - 1.5 lakhs INR
5th place - 1.10 lakhs INR
6th place - 80K INR
7th place - 60K INR
8th place - 50K INR
9th place - 40K INR
10th place - 40K INR
11th place - 40K INR
12th place - 30K INR
13th place - 30K INR
14th place - 30K INR
15th place - 20K INR
16th place - 20K INR
MVP - 1 lakh INR
Fan-favorite Team Soul could not participate in the event due to their star player Goblin's health issues. Mavi, the in-game leader of Team XSpark, also could not join his team at the LAN event as he tested Covid-19 positive and is currently in self-quarantine.
Invited teams
1) Team Insane
2) Team X Spark
3) GodLike
4) Revenant
5) Team XO
6) Team 8Bit
7) Team Forever
8) TSM
9) Global Esports
10) Skylightz Gaming
11) Hyderabad Hydras
12) Rivalry Esports
13) Blind
14) 7Sea Esports
15) OR Esports
16) Enigma Gaming
Led by Clutchgod, GodLike will hope to win their first major tournament in 2022. Team XO, OR Esports, and TSM, on the other hand, will be looking to add one more trophy to their list of achievements.