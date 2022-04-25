BGMI All Stars LAN Invitational 2022 announced: Invited teams, prize pool, and more

Streaming giant Loco, along with NODWIN Gaming, has announced a new BGMI event called the 'All Stars Invitational'. The tournament will be the first ever offline event in the history of BGMI Esports. The three-day event is scheduled to take place in Delhi from April 26 to 28. After so many online tournaments, this is sure to be a breath of fresh air and certainly has the potential to revive fans' enthusiasm.

BGMI All Stars Invitational Teams (Image via NODWIN Gaming)

Invited teams in the BGMI LAN event

1) Team Insane

2) Team X Spark

3) GodLike

4) Revenant

5) Team XO

6) Team 8Bit

7) Team Forever

8) TSM

9) Global Esports

10) Skylightz Gaming

11) Hyderabad Hydras

12) Rivalry Esports

13) Blind

14) 7Sea Esports

15) OR Esports

15) Enigma Gaming

The last LAN event in mobile esports that took place in India was the PUBG Mobile All Stars (PMAS) in 2019, which featured a total prize pool of 50 lakhs that was clinched by Fnatic. Since then, every other competitive event has had to be played online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Obviously, the invited teams will be looking to give their best performances at the event. Team XO, TSM, and OR Esports have been in excellent form over the past few months and would definitely like to continue their consistent gameplay.

The offline tournament will also create a different kind of pressure on teams, so it will be fascinating to see which team can overcome this new hurdle. It will also be interesting to see how fans react to this tournament, as it may very well set a precedent for future tournaments.

Unfortunately, Team Soul's Goblin had a medical emergency on the way to the event, with the entire team now dropping out. Instead, Team Insane Esports has replaced Team Soul for the LAN competition.

Prize pool and streaming details

The event boasts a massive prize pool of 55 lakhs INR and will be streamed exclusively on LOCO from 05.00 PM IST onwards. The venue for the event has not yet been disclosed and it is not clear whether fans will be allowed in or not.

