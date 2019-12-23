Fnatic wins PMAS 2019 Grand Finals; Here are the overall standings of the final day

Fnatic wins PMAS Grand Finals 2019

The Grand Finals of PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 is finally over, and Fnatic emerged victorious in PMAS 2019. Fnatic topped the leaderboard with 138 points and two chicken dinners at the end of Day 2.

Team Mayhem and Team iNSANE followed them with 122 and 95 points, respectively, with two chicken dinners each. Entity Gaming, the winner of PMCO South Asia Finals 2019, won People's Choice award and stood 4th with 89 points with one chicken dinner.

Here are the overall standings of the PMAS 2019 Grand Finals Day 2.

PMAS Grand Finals 2019 Overall Standings

#1 Fnatic- 138 points (46 kills)

#2 Team Mayhem- 122 points (39 kills)

#3 Team iNSANE- 95 points (34 kills)

#4 Entity Gaming- 89 points (47 kills)

#5 God's Reign- 89 points (38 kills)

#6 ORB Official- 88 points (26 kills)

#7 SynerGE- 82 points (30 kills)

#8 Zero Degree- 80 points (32 kills)

#9 Team Insidious- 76 points (38 kills)

#10 8Bit- 70 points (25 kills)

#11 TeamIND- 65 points (21 kills)

#12 Orange Rock- 61 points (27 kills)

#13 Etg.Brawlers- 59 points (23 kills)

#14 Godlike- 56 points (21 kills)

#15 Hydra- 44 points (26 kills)

#16 Seven Seas- 44 points (20 kills)

The competition was quite fierce, and it was hard to guess the winner till the last game of the finals. Fnatic carried their aggressive form through the Mastery Scrims and performed consistently throughout PMAS 2019 and took the trophy home.