PUBG Mobile: Peacekeeper Elite Global Championship 2019 set to commence on 28th December

Rabia FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 18 Dec 2019, 06:42 IST SHARE

PEC 2019

The first-ever Global Championship of Peacekeeper Elite, known as Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019, has been announced and will feature the top three teams from the Peacekeeper Elite League 2019 that took place in China, in addition to 12 invited teams from the rest of the world.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update to bring in a cold mode in Vikendi; Christmas updates revealed

Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019, i.e., PEC 2019, will begin on 28th December and will be held across two days. A total of eight matches will be played in the tournament, where the 15 invited teams will fight for the trophy. Further details about the prize pool and the live broadcast etc. are yet to be announced by the officials.

SouL, Fnatic, and SynerGE are the three teams that will represent India in this event. Entity Gaming, a team that represented India at the PMCO Global Finals 2019 will not be a part of it, and the reason behind the squad missing out has not been revealed yet.

Peacekeeper Elite is the rebranded Chinese version of PUBG Mobile, also known as the Game for Peace that was released as a friendlier alternative after the PUBG Mobile game received a ban in China.