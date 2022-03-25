Team XO crowned Upthrust Esports BGMI India Rising Series 2022 champion 

The Grand-final of the 'Upthrust Esports BGMI India Rising Series 2022' has concluded with Team XO emerging as champions. The seven-day finals, which featured a massive prize pool of INR 15 lakhs, was scheduled from 16th to 24th March and saw a total of 42 matches being contested on three classic maps.

BGMI India-Rising Series 2022 Overall Standings

Top 9 teams standings of BGMI India Rising (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Team XO was in third place at the start of the final day and made a great comeback to finish on top with 184 kills and 423 points. The team accumulated more than 83 points in the final six matches to grab the title. Earlier, they had also topped the semifinal round.

Entity Gaming, which was leading the overall standings for the last four days, had to settle for the second spot with 178 kills and 401 points. They had a poor final day and could only gather 19 points and take home the runner-up prize money of INR 3 lakhs.

BGIS Champion Skylightz Gaming finished 12th

TSM was the most aggressive team in the tournament but had to settle for the third rank with 199 kills and 385 points. The team, who collected 100 points in first 6 matches, had an average performance in the last 6 days as they accumulated only 285 points in their remaining 36 matches.

GodLike Esports made a gradual comeback day by day to finish in the fourth place while Orange Rock Esports bagged fifth place.

Top Fraggers-

1. XO Punk- 62 kills

2. 7 Sea SprayGod- 57 kills

3. Chemin Delta- 57 kills

4. Chemin Destro- 54 kills

5. Entity Rage- 53 kills

Team XO's Punk secured a whopping 16 kills on the final day to bag the MVP award. He also received a cash reward of 1 Lakh INR for most kills. Entity Rage, who was the top fragger for six days, could not accumulate any kills on the final day and slipped to the fifth rank.

Prizepool Distribution of the tournament-

The tournament boasted a prize pool of 15 Lakhs INR.

1st Place (Winner)- 8,00,000 INR - Team XO

2nd Place - 3,00,000 INR - Entity Gaming

3rd Place -1,50,000 INR - TSM

4th Place - 50,000 INR- GodLike Esports

5th Place - 25,000 INR - Orange Rock Esports

6th Place - 25,000 INR - Chemin Esports

Team with most finishes - 50,000 INR - TSM

Team XO continued their domination in the BGMI esports as they recently won Skyesports Grand Slam and Fight Night as well.

