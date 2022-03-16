Upthrust Esports BGMI India Rising Series 2022 semi-finals overall standings: Team Soul and Team Xspark fail to qualify for finals 

The "Upthrust Esports BGMI India Rising Series 2022" semi-finals have concluded. Twenty-four top teams(14 invited and ten qualified) battled it out for 24 matches, at the end of which 18 teams made it to the finals.

Two of the fan favorites, Team Xspark and Team Soul, failed to qualify for the finals. Both these teams were in the top 18 at the start of the final day but were out when the stage ended.

BGMI India Rising Semifinals overall standings

Team XO showed why they are one of the best teams in the country. They took on the pole spot on day one and were there until the stage finished for all the match days. The team scored 262 points with the help of 136 kills.

Global Esports continued their golden run and came second with 232 points. Global Esports players also took the top two positions on the top fragger list. Orangutan Esports made a huge comeback and jumped six places on the final day to finish in third place, while rising stars Celcius Esports bagged the fourth place.

Top 16 teams ranking of BGMI India Rising Semifinals (Image via Upthrust Esports)

BGIS 2021 Champion Skylightz Gaming also made a mark and came fifth, while fan-favorite GodLike Esports was 10th in the points table. Hyderabad Hydras also had a disastrous event as they failed to qualify for the finals and finished in the 23rd spot.

Qualified teams for BGMI India Rising finals

1) Team XO

2) Global Esports

3) Orangutan Gaming

4) Celcius Esports

5) Skylightz Gaming

6) Entity Gaming

7) Chemin Esports

8) TUDE Esports

9) Orange Rock Esports

10) GodLike Esports

11) Team Forever

12) TSM

13) 7Sea Esports

14) Enigma Gaming

15) LZ Official

16) Team 8bit

17) Revenant Esports

18) Revenge Esports

Top 18 teams have qualified for finals (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Top fraggers of semi-finals

1) Global Esports Joker - 43 kills

2) Global Esports Joker - 40 kills

3) Team XO Punk - 40 kills

4) OG Ash - 39 kills

5) Chemin Delta - 37 kills

The Grand Finals are scheduled from the 16th-24th of March, where 18 teams will compete for a 15 lakhs prize pool. Team XO, Skylightz Gaming, GodLike Esports and TSM will be in the spotlight. The finals will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of Upthrust Esports at 1.00 PM IST.

