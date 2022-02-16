Team XO wins Skyesports BGMI Grand Slam 2022

Team XO was crowned the winner of the seven-day-long Skyesports BGMI Grand Slam 2022 finals. This victory was the result of Team XO's unreal consistency and accurate rotation. The team took five chicken dinners and accumulated 444 points.

Meanwhile, Team Soul brought immense pleasure to its big fanbase by securing second place with 416 points.

BGIS 2021 Champion Skylightz Gaming put up an incredible comeback in the last few matches to grab third place with 387 points while underdog team Celcius Esports took the fourth spot. TSM, with their unreal gameplay on the final day, managed to break into the top five while another favorite, GodLike Esports, slipped to seventh place.

BGMI Grand Slam Finals Day 7 overview

Top 8 teams ranking of BGMI Grand Slam finals (Image via Skyesports)

The first match played on Erangel was won by Skylightz Gaming with eight frags. Team Soul, despite losing Goblin early, grabbed second place with the help of 10 frags.

The second match, played on Miramar, was won by Team Forever with 13 kills. Team XO showed impressive rotation to grab second place with eight kills. Soul was eliminated early without any kills.

Team Soul played safely to win the third match of the day with five kills. However, it was TSM that topped the points table with 16 kills. Skylightz played well to secure second placement with eight kills.

Orangutan finished 11th in the BGMI Grand Slam 2022 Finals

TSM won the fourth match of the day with eight frags. Team XO showed consistent gameplay to secure the third rank with six frags while Team Soul grabbed six kills despite being eliminated early.

The fifth match on Sanhok was won by Skylightz Gaming with five frags. Fierce brought his team into second place with the help of the heal battle while Godlike took eight kills in the match. The final match of the event was won by Celsius Esports with eight frags, followed by Enigma Gaming.

Top fraggers of the tournament

1) GodLike Jonathan - 69 kills

2) TSM Aquanox - 67 kills

3) TSM Ninja - 63 kills

4) 8bit Madman- 58 kills

5) Soul Akshat - 58 kills

Prize pool distribution

Champions - INR 8 lakh - Team XO

First runner-up - INR 3 lakh - Team Soul

Second runner-up - INR 1.5 lakh - Skylightz Gaming

4th Place - INR 25k - Celcius Esports

5th Place - INR 25k - TSM

MVP - INR 1 lakh - Godlike Jonathan

Most finishes by a team - INR 50k - TSM (199 kills)

The tournament boasted a total prizepool of INR 15 lakh. Team XO took home INR 8 lakh while runner-up Team Soul received INR 3 lakh. Jonathan from GodLike emerged the MVP and was rewarded with INR 1 lakh.

