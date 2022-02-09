Skyesports BGMI Grand Slam 2022 Finals: Teams, schedule, prize pool, and where to watch

With the 2022 season of BGMI esports kicking off, third-party tournaments with massive prize pools have also started. Skyesports, one of India's top esports tournament organizers, will host the second season of their Grand Slam Series.

The Skyesports Grand Slam 2022 Finals are set to start today, after long and grueling action in the Semi-Finals. The event boasts a massive prize pool of ₹15 lakhs.

Prize pool distribution for Skyesports BGMI Grand Slam Finals 2022

The tournament winners will receive ₹8 lakhs, while the first and the second runner-ups will get ₹3 lakhs and ₹1.5 lakhs, respectively. Awards will also be given to the tournament MVP and the squad with the most finishes.

Format for Skyesports BGMI Grand Slam Finals 2022

It will feature 16 teams who will compete for seven days and 42 matches to decide the ultimate champion. Each day, a total of 6 games will be played.

Grand Slam Finals 2022 teams

A total of 16 teams will play in the finals, ten of whom have qualified from the Semi-Finals. The rest of the six teams have come through from the previous top-tier Skyesports competitions.

Invited teams from previous Skyesports BGMI tournaments

Velocity Gaming Team SouL Godlike Esports 7Sea Esports TSM Chemin Esports

Qualified teams from Semi-Finals

Orangutan Celsius Entity Gaming 8Bit Team Mayavi Skylightz Gaming Team Forever Team XO Team Nugget Enigma Gaming

Earlier, Orangutan topped the Semi-Finals leaderboard with a 44-point lead over second-placed Celsius. Entity Gaming followed them in the third spot with 209 points. Multiple top teams, including XSpark and OREsports, were eliminated during the Semi-Finals.

Tryoe from Entity Gaming emerged as the top fragger in the Semi-Finals. The action in the tournament will be a treat for viewers as their favorite teams will compete after undergoing roster changes.

This will be the first Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament with a large prize pool, after the completion of the PMGC 2021: Finals, to take place in the Indian circuit.

Where and when to watch

The live broadcast of the finals will begin today from 2 pm onwards on the official YouTube and LOCO channel of Skyesports.

Edited by Ravi Iyer