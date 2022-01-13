Skyesports announces new BGMI and Valorant tournament with $40,000 prize pool

With the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) currently in full swing, up-and-coming tournament organizer Skyesports has announced the second season of their series, Skyesports Grand Slam. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of $40,000. The Grand Slam features two titles: BGMI and Valorant.

In this article, we'll take a look at the details of the BGMI part of the event which features a prize pool of $20,000..

BGMI Grand Slam registrations

The tournament will be open to all and will take place in the months of February and March. Registrations for the same will open on 15 January 2021 on the official Skyesports website.

Invited Teams for the event

The finals of the tournament will feature six teams who will be invited based on their performances in previous Skyesports events.

The following teams will be invited for the Skyesports Grand Slam:

1) Velocity Gaming (Winner of Skyesports Grand Slam 1.0)

2) Team SouL (Runner-up of Skyesports Grand Slam 2.0)

3) Godlike Esports (Winner of Championship 3.0)

4) 7Sea Esports (Runner-up of Championship 3.0)

5) TSM FTX (Winner of Skyesports Mobile Open)

6) Chemin Esports (Runner-up of Skyesports Mobile Open)

GodLike Esports, TSM FTX, and 7Sea Esports have been performing consistently in other events as well and are top contenders for the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021.

Grand Finals stats for Team TSM

Total Points: 488

WWCD: 3 Not the #2 anymore! Team @TSM_IND 's stand out performance has made them the CHAMPIONS of AMD Skyesports Mobile Open powered by @GetLocoNow ! They are the new #1. Congratulations TSM India 🥳Grand Finals stats for Team TSMTotal Points: 488WWCD: 3 Not the #2 anymore! Team @TSM_IND 's stand out performance has made them the CHAMPIONS of AMD Skyesports Mobile Open powered by @GetLocoNow! They are the new #1. Congratulations TSM India 🥳🎉🏆Grand Finals stats for Team TSM ⤵️Total Points: 488WWCD: 3 https://t.co/1zgaiYnLpm

Chemin Esports, Velocity Gaming, and Team SouL have slightly faltered in BGIS and are currently in the rebuilding phase. These teams will look to take this tournament as an opportunity to prove themselves ahead of the next major BGMI tournament.

Underdog teams will also look to take this opportunity and try to make their way to the finals of the events.

Where to Watch

The Skyesports Grand Slam will be livestreamed on the official YouTube and Loco channels of Skyesports.

