“I'm more excited this time, as Battlegrounds Mobile India is a treat to the ever-growing gaming community”: Shiva Nandy

The Battlegrounds Mobile India community is in for a treat in the coming months, as Skyesports is finally coming up with the biggest third-party tournament in the title.

The Skyesports Championship 3.0 will be playing host to several popular esports titles, and Battlegrounds Mobile India will be one of them.

This time around, the title will see one of the biggest prize pools ever in a third-party tournament. The Skyesports Championship 3.0 Battlegrounds Mobile India event will boast a cumulative prize of ₹25,00,000, which will most definitely help accelerate the title’s esports scene in the nation.

The stage is set for AMD Skyesports Championship 3.0 with a massive prizepool of ₹55,00,000🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



Can't wait for the action-packed gaming months ahead.#skyesportschampionship @AMDIndia @AMD pic.twitter.com/kLd3lMIOQV — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) July 20, 2021

Krafton’s India-exclusive title has been one of the most anticipated mobile games. Though its iOS launch is yet to arrive, the game has already garnered over a few million downloads in a very short time.

The Skyesports Championship 3.0 will definitely help Battlegrounds Mobile India cement itself as one of the leading esports titles in the nation. And followers will be quite excited to see just which team will be taking home the trophy this time around.

Shiva Nandy opens up about The Skyesports Championship 3.0 Battlegrounds Mobile India event

The battleground is ready. Here's announcing BGMI, The largest third party tournament IP in the history of India with a massive total prizepool of ₹25,00,000 out of the overall pool of ₹55,00,000/- in AMD #SkyesportsChampionship 3.0! 🔥



Registrations from August 16th,2021🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SVjilCoUTb — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) August 13, 2021

Skyesports was recently acquired by the Digital Entertainment firm JetSynthesis, which opened up a great avenue of possibilities for the tournament hosts. With the BGMI announcement, the organization will look to take the competition to another level and help the nation’s esports scene gain a significant boost in viewership and community participation.

Sportskeeda Esports’ Abhishek Mallick reached out to Shiva Nandi, CEO at Skyesports, about the Championship 3.0 Battlegrounds Mobile India event, and this is what he had to say.

“We are delighted to have the largest prize pool for Battlegrounds Mobile India for a third-party tournament IP. And I can promise that the community will see a big difference in the level of competition in the tournament, which was, in all honesty, a long time coming. We are expanding our vernacular reach to 8 languages and bringing in more grassroots talents who can cause possible upsets with the tournament favorites. I’m more excited this time, as Battlegrounds Mobile India is a treat to the ever-growing gaming community.”

Registration for the Skyesports Championship 3.0 Battlegrounds Mobile India event will start on 16 August, while the competition will last from August to October.

