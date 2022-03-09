Upthrust Esports BGMI India Rising Semi-finals: Teams, schedule, and more

The Semi-finals of the Upthrust Esports BGMI India Rising Series 2022 will take place from 9 to 15 March.

A total of 24 teams will compete for the coveted Grand Finals spot. These sides will be divided into three groups of eight each. Each day, there will be six matches. Fourteen teams are directly invited to the Semi-finals, while ten teams have qualified from the three-day-long Quarter-finals.

The Grand Finals will have the top 16 teams from the Semi-finals compete for seven days from 16 to 24 March to determine the winner.

Upthrust Esports India Rising Semi-finals groups (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Invited teams for Upthrust Esports India BGMI India Rising Semi-finals

Skylightz Gaming

TSM

Team XO

GodLike Esports

7Sea Esports

Hyderabad Hydras

OR Esports

Revenant Esports

Team Soul

Enigma Gaming

Orangutan Gaming

Team 8bit

Team XSpark

Chemin Esports

Qualified teams from Quarter-finals

Team Forever

Entity Gaming

Scar Esports

RLN X TOD

TUDE Esports

Celsius Esports

Error Esports

LZ Official

Global Esports.

Revenge Esports

In the Quarter-finals, the top 27 teams played for the ten Semi-finals spots. Entity Gaming emerged as table toppers while Celsius Esports came second. Global Esports, who recently won the Ruthless BGMI Invitational, secured third place. Team Forever, led by Owais, managed to finish fourth.

Blind Esports, one of the fan-favorite teams, failed to qualify for the Semi-finals. Marcos Gaming and Team Insane, directly invited to the Quarter-finals, couldn’t make it to the Semi-finals.

Prize pool distribution of BGMI tournament

The event has a massive prize pool of 15 Lakhs INR.

Winner - 8,00,000 INR

2nd Place - 3,00,000 INR

3rd Place - 1,50,000 INR

4th Place - 50,000 INR

5th Place - 25,000 INR

6th Place - 25,000 INR

Top Fragger - 1,00,000 INR

Team with most finishes - 50,000 INR

Streaming details

Upthrust Esports India Rising Semi-finals schedule (Image via Upthrust Esports)

The BGMI tournament will be broadcasted live on the official YouTube/Loco channels of Upthrust Esports from 1.00 pm IST.

Edited by Ravi Iyer