Upthrust Esports BGMI India Rising Semi-finals: Teams, schedule, and more

The Semi-finals of the Upthrust Esports BGMI India Rising Series 2022 will take place from 9 to 15 March.
A total of 24 teams will compete for the coveted Grand Finals spot. These sides will be divided into three groups of eight each. Each day, there will be six matches. Fourteen teams are directly invited to the Semi-finals, while ten teams have qualified from the three-day-long Quarter-finals.
The Grand Finals will have the top 16 teams from the Semi-finals compete for seven days from 16 to 24 March to determine the winner.
Invited teams for Upthrust Esports India BGMI India Rising Semi-finals
- Skylightz Gaming
- TSM
- Team XO
- GodLike Esports
- 7Sea Esports
- Hyderabad Hydras
- OR Esports
- Revenant Esports
- Team Soul
- Enigma Gaming
- Orangutan Gaming
- Team 8bit
- Team XSpark
- Chemin Esports
Qualified teams from Quarter-finals
- Team Forever
- Entity Gaming
- Scar Esports
- RLN X TOD
- TUDE Esports
- Celsius Esports
- Error Esports
- LZ Official
- Global Esports.
- Revenge Esports
In the Quarter-finals, the top 27 teams played for the ten Semi-finals spots. Entity Gaming emerged as table toppers while Celsius Esports came second. Global Esports, who recently won the Ruthless BGMI Invitational, secured third place. Team Forever, led by Owais, managed to finish fourth.
Blind Esports, one of the fan-favorite teams, failed to qualify for the Semi-finals. Marcos Gaming and Team Insane, directly invited to the Quarter-finals, couldn’t make it to the Semi-finals.
Prize pool distribution of BGMI tournament
The event has a massive prize pool of 15 Lakhs INR.
- Winner - 8,00,000 INR
- 2nd Place - 3,00,000 INR
- 3rd Place - 1,50,000 INR
- 4th Place - 50,000 INR
- 5th Place - 25,000 INR
- 6th Place - 25,000 INR
- Top Fragger - 1,00,000 INR
- Team with most finishes - 50,000 INR
Streaming details
The BGMI tournament will be broadcasted live on the official YouTube/Loco channels of Upthrust Esports from 1.00 pm IST.