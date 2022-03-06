Ruthless BGMI Invitational Showdown: Winning team, overall standings, top 5 players and prize pool distribution 

Ruthless Esports, an emerging Esports organization conducted an event called the "Ruthless BGMI Invitational Showdown." Global Esports which is playing with a new roster, were crowned champions.

The tournament was an invitational event that took place over three stages: Prelims, Playoffs, and Finals. The top 16 teams competed in the Grand Finals, which took place over 25 matches from March 1 to 5.

Ruthless BGMI Invitational Showdown Overall Standings

Top 8 teams ranking of BGMI Showdown (Image via Ruthless Esports)

Global Esports who came out on top after day three, maintained their rankings until the final match and came out on top to win the trophy. The team accumulated 268 points with the help of 105 kills.

Enigma Gaming continued their red-hot form and secured second place with 265 points. They were also the most aggressive team as they raked in 135 kills.

GodLike finished 9th place in BGMI Invitational Showdown (Image via Ruthless Esports)

Sky Grandslam champion Team XO finished in third place with 243 points, and the team also took the most number of chicken dinners. Orange Rock Esports who was on top in the first two days, slipped to fourth place with 237 points.

Team Forever, led by star player Owais, grabbed the fifth while fan-favorite Team Soul settled for the sixth rank. Team Soul had the second-most number of chicken dinners and was also second in kill points.

Another fan favorite GodLike Esports didn't have a good tournament as they finished ninth while BGIS Champion Skylightz Gaming came 15th.

TSM NinjaJod carried his red-hot form and was named the MVP of the tournament for his 57 finishes. His team, however, will have to settle for the seventh rank.

Top Fraggers of the event

TSM NinjaJod- 57 kills Team XO Fierce- 49 kills Global Esports Joker- 43 kills Enigma Eggy- 41 kills Enigma Saggy- 40 kills

Prizepool of the tournament

The tournament boasted a massive prizepool of 10 Lakhs INR. The winner of the event, Global Esports, took home half of the entire reward (five lakh rupees).

1st Place- 5,00,000 INR- Global Esports

2nd Place- 2,50,000 INR- Enigma Gaming

3rd Place- 1,25,000 INR- Team XO

4th Place- 50,000 INR- Orange Rock Esports

5th Place- 25,000 INR- Team Forever

Furthermore, the MVP award was duly conferred to TSM NinjaJod.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul