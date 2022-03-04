Team SouL announces new BGMI roster consisting of Goblin, Hector and others

Team SouL has announced its new BGMI roster through its official Youtube channel. For a long time, the esports organization, had struggled to find its stride. The team experienced a decline after initial success in the PUBG Mobile scene, which resulted in numerous roster changes.

With the launch of BGMI, the team signed superstar Mavi and Scout to play along with Mortal, Viper, and Regaltos but that also didn't work out either. The team went into BGIS led by PMPL Champion IGL Roxx but could only make it to the semi-finals stage.

Team SouL's new BGMI roster-

1. Omega - Sahil Jakhar (In-game leader)

2. Akshat - Akshat Goel (Assaulter)

3. Goblin - Harsh Paduwal (Assaulter)

4. Hector - Sohail (Assaulter)

The team signed Omega and Akshat from Chemin Esports shortly after BGIS. Goblin, a rising talent from Insane Esports has also joined the team.

The announcement was delayed because of the fourth player, Hector, who had some paperwork proceedings with his previous organization.

The team has played two third-party tournaments since then and was runners-up in both of them. Their playstyle is mostly aggressive and currently, the team is among the top five in the VE Winter Masters. The squad also signed an exclusive streaming contract with Rooter Sports a few days back.

Omega is in the scene since 2019 and was earlier with 8bit for a long time. Akshat was also part of 8Bit and has been one of the best assaulters in recent times.

Harsh "Goblin" Paudwal previously played for Team Insane, where he, along with his team, won various minor tournaments. They occupied first place in Quantum Cup, Rooter Pro Scrims, Game TV Weekly Season 1, and Pro Warrior Cup Season 1. The team also finished in second place in Loco War of Glory.

On the other hand, Sohail “Hector” Shaikh is a relatively new name in BGMI esports, who has played for reputed organization Entity Gaming.

There is no doubt that SouL has the biggest fanbase in the whole country. With this new refreshing team, SouL fans will be hoping to end a two-year trophy drought.

Furthermore, Krafton also has big plans for the BGMI Esports program in 2022. They already announced four major tournaments worth an INR 6 crore prize pool. The first one, BMOC will start this month only followed by INR 2 crore Pro League Season 1.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan