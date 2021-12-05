Entity Gaming’s Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) roster officially revealed

The first official BGMI tournament, dubbed the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021, has started. Organizations all around the country are looking to sign rosters and get their lineups in order before the start of the mega event.

Among the many top organizations in the country, Entity Gaming announced their BGMI lineup.

Welcoming the roster of Team Faceless, Entity Gaming stated that the roster has been training hard for 3 months and that the chance ahead of them has just begun.

Entity Gaming BGMI roster

1) Darklord

2) Shadow7

3) Hector

4) NOOB

5) Troye

Not much is known about the team but they have played two big unofficial tournaments, with their highest ranking being in the Upthrust Diwali Battle where they finished 4th in the League Stage. Hector, Shadow7, and Darklord are the stand-out players in the squad, as they have insane fragging potential.

In the announcement, Entity also stated that the organization has a legacy of weaponizing raw skill into a spectacle; turning nobodies to somebodies. With this roster, Entity Gaming will be hoping to bring back their glory days in BGMI/ PUBG Mobile Esports.

About Entity Gaming

Entity Gaming is an Indian Esports organization based in Mumbai and has previously fielded rosters in multiple games including Counter-Strike, League of Legends, Overwatch, Paladins, and Dota 2. Recently the organization also signed a Dota 2 roster in the European region.

Entity Gaming has had a rich history in PUBG Mobile Esports. The organization finished 4th during the inaugural PMCO: India, held in the Spring of 2019. Entity later went on to sign the roster that included Jonathan, Ghatak, Neyoo, Aman, and Viru. This roster went on to win the PMCO: India Fall 2019 and also represented India in the PMCO: Global Finals Fall 2019, where they finished 5th.

The organization's PUBG Mobile roster was spotted by American Esports giant TSM, alongside who they entered into a partnership, forming TSM Entity. Post the ban of PUBG Mobile in India; the partnership came to an end, with TSM signing a new roster with the arrival of BGMI.

Entity Gaming will have its eyes set on the BGIS 2021 and will be aiming to qualify for the finals of the mega event. It will be interesting to see how the roster performs going forward.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider