Chemin Esports' BGMI players Akshat and Omega transferred to S8UL Esports

Chemin Esports is a popular esports organization who has two rosters – BGMI and Free Fire. Much to the surprise of the players, the team announced today, 13 January 2022, that two of its players will be joining another famous esports organization.

When it comes to battle royale games with a thriving esports scenario like BGMI and Free Fire, player-transfer is quite common. Now that the tournament season is rife, battle royale enthusiasts were expecting their first transfer of the season, and now it has come to pass.

BGMI players of Chemin Esports join S8UL Esports after a meeting with upper management

Chemin Esports’s current BGMI roster consists of the following players:

Sahil “Omega” Jakhar

Akshat "AkshaT" Goel

Mighty

Shivamm “420op” Raghav

Out of these four players, two of them, Akshat and Omega, are being transferred to S8UL Esports.

The BGMI line-up of S8UL Esports used to consist of the following players:

Naman “MortaL” Mathur

Tanmay “Sc0ut” Singh

Parv “Regaltos” Singh

Yash “Viper” Soni

Harmandeep “Mavi” Singh

The team recently took part in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 and secured the 22nd position. The following players fought it out on the battlegrounds in this major tournament:

Yuva

Yash “Viper” Soni

Viren “Viru” Gour

Yogesh "Roxx" Yadav

Team S8UL is now revamping its line-up once again by adding Akshat and Omega from Chemin Esports. More information about the two players is given below:

Akshat Goel

Akshat is often considered a rising esports star amongst many professionals and was recently crowned the 'Emerging Player' in the AMD Ryzen Skyesports Championship 3.0.

Since Akshat used to be a part of Team 8bit and now that he is moving to Team S8UL, it is like a homecoming as S8UL Esports is formed out of the partnership between Team SouL and 8bit.

Sahil “Omega” Jakhar

Also Read Article Continues below

Sahil recently picked up the trophy as the first runner-up in the Skyesports Mobile Open. Joining S8UL Esports is like homecoming for Sahil as well, as he too was part of 8bit before joining Chemin Esports.

BGIS Grand Finals live coverage, including points table and standings, can be found here!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan