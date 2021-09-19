8Bit's Akshat feels BGMI Lite's low-end compatibility will give it greater reach

8Bit is one of the most renowned esports organization in India. Akshat Goel, an emerging mobile gamer from their BGMI roster is swiftly climbing up the ladder to become one of the best in the business.

Recently crowned as the 'Emerging Player' in the AMD Ryzen Skyesports Championship 3.0, Akshat surprised everyone with a kill count of 75. Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee caught up with Akshat. One of the key takeaways from the conversation was that hard work and teamplay take precedence for him over winning tournaments.

Q. Hello Akshat! You are one of the budding BGMI professional players in the Esports world. Tell us a bit about yourself and your journey so far.

Akshat: Hello! I am Akshat Goel from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. I was always into games and have been playing since I was 10 years old. I knew from then on that this is where I belong.

My competitive journey started with Team Celtz. After hours of grinding and playing in multiple tournaments, I am currently representing Team 8Bit.

Esports is still frowned upon as a career choice by many people. Did you get the support of your parents when you decided to become a professional gamer? What were you pursuing before you became a BGMI player?

Akshat: Yes, my parents totally supported me when I decided to become a professional esports player. I was a commerce student before becoming a BGMI player.

Q. You are one of the players on the BGMI roster for Team 8bit. What do you like most about your team? With whom is your synergy the best?

Akshat: Everyone in my team has the goal of becoming a champion and I admire that they are really working hard for it. Our synergy with one another has improved over the course of one-and-a-half years. We are blessed to have mentors and owners like Thug and Goldy bhaiya. They always support us regardless of our performance.

I have the best synergy with Sahil Jakhar (Omega).

Q. Congratulations on being the second-best fragger with 75 finishes in Skyesports Championship 3.0! What was the best aspect of this tournament and who was your toughest competitor throughout the event?

Akshat: I would like to express my gratitude to Skyesports for organizing such a big event. The best aspect of the tournament was the intense competition among the teams. Every single squad was trying their best to win. I learned a lot from the tournament.

My toughest competitor throughout the tournament was the prodigy, Jonathan, from GodLike Esports.

Q. Do you think winning a tournament is always essential? What are the key aspects that players should concentrate on in order to give their best in a tournament?

Akshat: I don’t think winning a tournament is always essential when we talk about games like CS: GO, Dota, Valorant, Free Fire, etc. No team in the world is winning every tournament. There is always room for learning.

The key aspects that players should concentrate on are:

1) Prepare well for the event.

2) Keep a clear performance goal in mind.

3) Expect the unexpected.

4) Be positive.

5) Always support teammates by saying "Good Shot!" or "Good Try!" Never criticize a teammate for trying a different tactic.

6) Give your best effort.

Q. From the BGMI-AIEL 2021 qualifiers to the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, there are many BGMI tournaments lined up. What competitions are you and your team gearing up for?

Akshat: We are planning to give our best shot at each and every tournament. We are not aiming for any particular competition, but we are aiming to perform to the best of our abilities. I will try my best to win and make our supporters proud of us.

Q. Ever since the comeback of PUBG Mobile India as BGMI, there has been a significant increase in the player base in India. Do you think that the esports scenario has become more powerful than it was for PUBG Mobile? If so, how?

Akshat: Yes, I agree that the esports scenario in India has become more powerful since the launch of BGMI. We can clearly see that the number of viewers is increasing with every passing day and professional players are getting tremendous support nowadays. At present the esports scenario is gaining a good pace.

Q. Players have taken to social media platforms to request the release of BGMI Lite. Do you really think that the game will work if Krafton ever comes up with a lighter version?

Akshat: BGMI Lite has a different playerbase and those mobile gamers are eagerly waiting for the release. Honestly, we all can relate to what they are feeling right now and I am sure that they will get a chance to prove their worth. If BGMI Lite is ever released, it is going to be huge as it will be compatible with low-end devices.

Q. You recently unveiled your YouTube channel and within a month there were over 30,000 subscribers. How do you aim to make your channel grow? What kind of videos can players expect from you?

Akshat: I aim to provide the best content for players who want to pursue their career as an esports player. I provide match highlights to make players aware of how professional gamers play against the top-tier teams in India. I have uploaded videos that help players understand how to calmly handle an intense in-game situation. I also upload troll videos for fun sometimes.

Players can expect a few more Tier 1 match highlights and live streams on my YouTube channel.

Q. What message would you like to give mobile gamers who want to make it big as a professional BGMI player?

Akshat: My advice to players to is to keep grinding and learn to keep calm during matches. They must believe in themselves and trust their teammates.

It is okay to fail twice or thrice; I mean, who knows? You might just become the next big sensation! Just keep practicing and you will surely become one of the top players one day.

Note: Krafton has not officially revealed anything about BGMI Lite and its release is highly unlikely. However, fans have flooded social media requesting Krafton to release a lighter version.

