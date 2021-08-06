PUBG Mobile Lite fans yearn for BGMI Lite even if release is unlikely

Hundreds of battle royale enthusiasts in India want BGMI Lite to be released, however unlikely the scenario seems. PUBG Mobile Lite was a massively popular game in India due to its low device requirements.
Ever since BGMI was released, players have been optimistic about the release of the lighter version of the game. The game has not been released for iOS devices and players can expect BGMI to roll out soon on the Apple App Store.
PUBG Mobile Lite fans want BGMI Lite to be released
India has its fair share of PUBG Mobile Lite fans and they are relentless when it comes to BGMI Lite’s release. Many players want their PUBG Mobile Lite inventory back as they have spent a considerable amount of money to buy in-game items. They have taken to Twitter to plead with Krafton to give updates about the game. Here are a few examples:
PUBG Mobile Lite fans must know that the release of BGMI Lite is very unlikely as there is no other version of PUBG Mobile Lite apart from the global one. When it comes to BGMI, players will notice different versions of PUBG Mobile like PUBG Mobile KRJP, Game for Peace and so on. The lighter of the popular battle royale game has no region-specific version.
PUBG Mobile Lite fans can download BGMI as the device requirements of the game are not very high. The description on Google Play Store states the following:
BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.
Players should be very careful when it comes to downloading BGMI Lite from unknown sources. The APK and OBB files circulating on the internet are fake and illegal. Instead, Android mobile gamers can click here to download BGMI.
Note: Krafton has not released anything official regarding the potential release of BGMI Lite, so it is better if players do not get their hopes up.
