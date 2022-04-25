Team Soul pulls out of upcoming BGMI LAN event due to health issues

Popular BGMI streamer and owner of Team Soul, Mortal, took to his Instagram handle on Monday and uploaded a story that has taken the entire community by storm. He announced that Team Soul would not be a part of the upcoming BGMI LAN event due to the health issues of teammate Goblin.

BGMI was released last year amidst the pandemic, and since then, every tournament of the game (including the official tournaments) has been organized with players playing either from their respective boot camps or their homes.

The upcoming LAN event in Delhi will be the first of its kind and players will be assembling in a LAN event two years after the last PUBG Mobile tournament was organized. However, Team Soul's absence is a huge miss for the tournament as the team is both in-form and possesses one of the biggest fan bases in the country.

Mortal announces Team Soul's withdrawal from the upcoming BGMI LAN event

Mortal uploaded an Instagram story just a while back, which clearly mentions that Team Soul has backed out of the LAN event, co-organized by Nodwin Gaming and LOCO. Based on Mortal's Instagram story, Goblin (one of the main assaulters of the team) fell sick while he was en route to the event, along with the roster. This prompted the team to withdraw from the tournament.

Snippet showing Mortal's recent Instagram story (Image via Instagram/Mortal)

Mortal said in his post:

"To all the supporters. Goblin had to back out due to medical reasons while he was enroute the event, so the team is holding back from the upcoming event."

He added:

"Waiting for the next event now. Will spend some time with the team."

Mortal further motivated Goblin, urging him not to be disappointed and promising fans that they are looking forward to the next event and will live up to everyone's expectations.

The event is scheduled for April 26, 27, and 28 and will have a massive prize pool of ₹50 Lakhs. Despite the BGMI event getting organized inside a bio-bubble, spectators will not be permitted to enter the auditorium on matchdays.

Last night, Lokesh "8bit Goldy" Jain, the co-owner of S8UL, confirmed in his livestream on YouTube the participation of Team Soul, Team 8Bit, and Team XSpark in the event.

Furthermore, Mortal, too, had posted a video on his popular YouTube channel showing how Team Soul was getting ready for the event. However, his recent Instagram story confirms Team Soul's withdrawal.

With Team Soul coming second in the recently concluded BMOC The Grind, their absence from the event will be a huge void to fill. It is to be seen which team takes their spot and which team emerges as the champions in the first-ever LAN tournament after the COVID hiatus.

Edited by R. Elahi