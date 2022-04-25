BGMI Tournament BMOC Round 2: Start date, schedule, format, and everything to know

The ongoing BGMI tournament, BMOC 2022, has kicked off the 2022 season for Battlegrounds Mobile India esports. The craze for the event amongst fans across the country also saw The Grind becoming a huge success.

Following registrations and the in-game qualifiers, which ended on 17 April, the tournament began with the first round. The selected 512 esports teams (divided into 32 groups of 16 teams each) from different parts of the country battled in thrilling matches on Miramar, Erangel, and Sanhok over four days (21 April - 24 April).

This has set the perfect platform for the qualified teams to play Round 2, aiming to progress further in the competition.

Schedule for Round 2 of BMOC 2022 for BGMI fans

Following Round 1 last night, the BGMI community is waiting in anticipation for Round 2 of the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge 2022 to begin.

According to Krafton, Round 2 of the esports tournament will feature 256 teams who will battle it out in blisteringly intense competition across four days. Round 2 is scheduled from 27 April to 30 April.

Players and fans can head to Battlegrounds Mobile India's official YouTube channel to watch the live-action from 4.30 pm IST on matchdays.

Format of BMOC 2022 after conclusion of Round 1

The official BGMI tournament BMOC 2022 is specially organized for emerging players across the country. Following Round 1, the qualified teams are set to compete in different rounds, and the best teams will cruise their way to the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1, the culminating event.

Round 2: Two hundred fifty-six teams have made their way to Round 2 and will be divided into 16 groups. Each group plays five matches, and the top 4 from each group will head to Round 3.

Round 3: 64 teams from Round 2 will feature here and be divided into four groups. The top 8 teams from each group will progress further.

Round 4: 32 invited teams will join the 32 qualified teams in this stage. Only the top 24 teams will feature in BMPS Season 1.

Casters

Through an Instagram post on BGMI's official handle, Krafton unveiled the casters of BMOC. Their voice helped the audience gain insights about matches, unknown players, and stats in Round 1. They will continue to uplift the quality of the stream in Round 2.

The English casters are the dynamic trio of Akash "Saltxy" Kolay, Amrit "Fyxs" Gourav, and Arun "Arka" Sagar. The Hindi casters are Piyush "Spero" Bathla, Zishan "Mazy" Alam, and Ankit Kumar "Ankiiibot" Pandey.

