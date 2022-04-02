Team Xspark announces new BGMI roster ahead of Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge

The new season of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Esports commences with the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC).

Krafton will directly invite 32 teams to the fourth phase of the BMOC 2022.

Team Xspark, one of the invited teams, has announced its new roster for BMOC today.

The announcement through Instagram, where they wrote:

2022 didn't start on a good note for Team Xspark as two key players suddenly left, causing the team to go through a rebuilding process. Four new gamers have been signed after going through a lengthy trial period.

Team Xspark BGMI roster

Mavi - Harmandeep Singh: In-Game Leader Scout - Tanmay Singh: Filter and Flanker 420Op - Shivamm Raghav: Entry Fragger Ultron - Hemanth Sethi: Assaulter Fearless - Assaulter Gyrogod - Shahnawaz Shahbaz: Support

Two former members of XSpark, Ultron and 420Op, are returning, while two newcomers, GyroGod and Fearless, are joining the roster. All players on the team are well known in the community and have accomplished some great things.

Mavi and Scout were the runners-up in the World League, whereas 420 was the winner of the PMCO 2020 Fall. GyroGod has been part of big teams like Hydra, and Marcos Gaming in the past, while Fearless, a rising star, was the second-best player at the BGIS 2021.

In a recent live stream, Scout said that the playing four for the BMOC will be decided based on previous performances. The team is currently playing in the official BGMI practice scrim, The Grind, and has had an average performance so far.

The in-game qualifiers for the BMOC will start on 4 April and continue until 10 April. The top 512 sides will move to the BMOC, which will begin on 21 April.

After four grueling rounds, the twenty-four top teams will advance to Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1.

The BMPS is said to be the biggest ever esports event in India, with over two crore INR in winnings. The tournament is scheduled from 19 May to 12 June and will be played in two stages.

Watching Team Xspark perform at this mega event will be fascinating for fans. Even though they have struggled recently, they possess the potential of champions.

