“Based on skills and performance”: BGMI pro Scout reveals terms for his 4 player lineup in upcoming tournaments

The new Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Esports season is about to begin. Krafton will host four major tournaments this year, with a total prize pool of six crores INR.

Before the start of the season, teams are working hard to settle their squads and put up a good showing in official competitions.

Scout reveals major issues and playing 4 selection plans for upcoming BGMI tournaments

Team Xspark didn't have the best start to the year as two of their main players left the squad to join Godlike Esports. Since then, the team has gone into a rebuilding phase. They took trials of many pro players and recruited four to their squad.

Ultron and 420Op, who were previously members of Xspark, have returned to the roster, while GyroGod and Fearless are two newcomers. The official announcement is yet to come about the squad.

Since the squad is new, they are having some performance challenges. When asked, Scout stated that the team's main problem is a lack of seamless communication, which will take time to resolve.

He also stated that individual skills and current form will be used to determine the playing four. Impactful performances will be prioritized in the selection of the final squad for the next majors.

Earlier, he said that each player will follow a proper schedule and how every player will get a chance to play three out of four third-party tournaments.

The first BGMI major, the BGIS 2021, which was won by Skylightz Gaming, didn't go well for Team Xspark as they secured 12th place. Gill, a key player for the team, left the squad just after BGIS, which was a controversial move for the Indian gaming community.

Team Xspark, led by Mavi, is one of the most loved BGMI teams in India. They would like to meet the expectations of the fans.

The first BGMI major tournament, the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC), will start in April and act as a stepping stone for amateur players. The top teams from this tournament will get direct entry to the fourth round of the event where they will for BMPS slots. BMPS will have the biggest prize pool in Indian Mobile Esports history. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of two crore INR.

Apart from that, a few top teams will also have a chance to participate in PUBG Mobile Global Challenge (PMGC), a prestigious global tournament which features a massive prize pool.

